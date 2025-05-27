Singaporean actor Ayden Sng takes part in reality show where he learns to run a cafe in China
Titled U Sweet, or Wei Xiao Yi Hao Dian, the show is set to run on iQiyi. Guests involved in the reality show include Chinese singer Philip Lau and former member of K-pop group Exo, Huang Zitao.
Singaporean actor Ayden Sng is learning to run a cafe in China for a reality show titled U Sweet. The reality show first announced his appearance in their lineup on Chinese social media platform Weibo on May 23.
U Sweet, or Wei Xiao Yi Hao Dian, tagged the Weibo accounts of the cast scheduled to appear in the show, including Sng, and said in Mandarin: “It’s not me, the waiter is watching the surveillance cameras. Could it be you guys?”.
Set to be released on drama site iQiyi, the show follows 35 young men who undergo one month of professional training to learn the ropes of running cafes, from product development to store operations. They are then divided into groups to go to different cities throughout the country to run a cafe.
Sng also introduced himself as one of the cast members in iQiyi’s teaser trailer for the show on YouTube.
The Mediacorp actor, whose Chinese name is Sun Zheng, changed his Weibo username to “U Sweet Sun Zheng” and posted on his account about his involvement in the show on May 23. He said in Mandarin: “This time at U Sweet, I will use my utmost concentration to develop baked goods and beverages, presenting perfect creations for everyone.”
The actor’s official fan club, The Baeden Club, also posted on Instagram pictures of Sng working at the cafe during the first three business trial days of the show.
According to their post, Sng will undergo a five-day trial managing the cafe from May 15 to 19, before officially taking over operations in Harbin, China, on May 20 with three colleagues.
Guests involved in the show include Chinese singer Philip Lau, former member of K-pop group Exo Huang Zitao, Japanese singer Rikimaru and director-actor Tang Guoqiang.
Sng is best known for his roles in Mediacorp dramas All that Glitters, The Unbreakable Bond and Loving You.
In January this year, he announced his first role in a China production in the drama Perfect Match, which is available on Netflix. He's also one of the hopefuls vying for the Most Popular Rising Stars award at the upcoming Star Awards.