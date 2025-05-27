Singaporean actor Ayden Sng takes part in reality show where he learns to run a cafe in China

Singaporean actor Ayden Sng is learning to run a cafe in China for a reality show titled U Sweet. The reality show first announced his appearance in their lineup on Chinese social media platform Weibo on May 23.

U Sweet, or Wei Xiao Yi Hao Dian, tagged the Weibo accounts of the cast scheduled to appear in the show, including Sng, and said in Mandarin: “It’s not me, the waiter is watching the surveillance cameras. Could it be you guys?”.