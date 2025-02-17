7 ways for stay-at-home mums to be financially secure: Get insured, boost your CPF and other helpful tips

You have hit “pause” on your career to be a stay-at-home mother and focus on raising your kids. But just because you are not earning an income does not mean you should wash your hands off finances altogether.

A common mistake many stay-at-home mums make: They think they don’t need to bother about family finances because their husband is the sole breadwinner, said Dinah Poehlmann, a finance coach at her own consultancy, Your Finance Mind.

“If the breadwinner loses their job, faces a health crisis or the couple divorces, the financial stability of the family can be jeopardised,” added Karen Tang, a certified financial planner and senior wealth management consultant at Infinity Financial Advisory.

In a divorce, stay-at-home mums from low-income families may struggle to even afford basic necessities or find alternative housing arrangements after being cut off financially, said Kaylee Kua, executive director of Daughters Of Tomorrow, a non-profit organisation supporting underprivileged women.