Doctor Stranger star Choi Jung-woo dies at age 68

Veteran South Korean actor Choi Jung-woo has died at the age of 68. In a statement, Choi’s agency, Bless Entertainment, said that he died on Tuesday morning (May 27).

The cause of death has not been revealed.

Choi’s wake is being held at Gimpo Woori Hospital and his funeral is set to take place on Thursday morning.

South Korea’s Yonhap News Agency reported that Choi had depression and panic disorder.

In a career spanning close to five decades, Choi Jung-woo has appeared in numerous popular K-dramas, including 2013’s Master Sun, where he played the secretary of So Ji-sub’s character, and 2014’s Doctor Stranger.

Choi’s final role was in the recently concluded historical drama The Tale Of Lady Ok.