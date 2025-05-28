Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo
Logo

Entertainment

Doctor Stranger star Choi Jung-woo dies at age 68
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement

Entertainment

Doctor Stranger star Choi Jung-woo dies at age 68

The South Korean actor, who appeared in numerous popular K-dramas including Master's Sun and Doctor Stranger, died on Tuesday morning (May 27).

Doctor Stranger star Choi Jung-woo dies at age 68

South Korean actor Choi Jung-woo died on May 27, 2025. (Photo: Bless Entertainment)

New: You can now listen to articles.

This audio is generated by an AI tool.

Hazeeq Sukri
Hazeeq Sukri
28 May 2025 11:20AM (Updated: 28 May 2025 11:38AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Veteran South Korean actor Choi Jung-woo has died at the age of 68. In a statement, Choi’s agency, Bless Entertainment, said that he died on Tuesday morning (May 27). 

The cause of death has not been revealed.

Choi’s wake is being held at Gimpo Woori Hospital and his funeral is set to take place on Thursday morning.

South Korea’s Yonhap News Agency reported that Choi had depression and panic disorder.

In a career spanning close to five decades, Choi Jung-woo has appeared in numerous popular K-dramas, including 2013’s Master Sun, where he played the secretary of So Ji-sub’s character, and 2014’s Doctor Stranger.

Choi’s final role was in the recently concluded historical drama The Tale Of Lady Ok.

Source: CNA/hq

Related Topics

South Korea celebrity Death
Advertisement

RECOMMENDED

Content is loading...
Advertisement