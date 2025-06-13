Singer Dua Lipa confirms long-speculated engagement to actor Callum Turner

Dua Lipa has confirmed her engagement to the English actor Callum Turner, after months of speculation. She went on the record about the engagement in a cover story for British Vogue's July issue, published Thursday (Jun 12), calling it “very exciting”.

The 29-year-old said she was obsessed with the ring Turner had made for her.

“It’s so me. It’s nice to know the person that you’re going to spend the rest of your life with knows you very well,” she told the magazine.