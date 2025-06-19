Hollywood actress Jessica Alba set to appear in girl group Katseye's upcoming music video
Alba's involvement in the music video for the upcoming Katseye song, Gabriela, was revealed in a teaser trailer on Thursday morning (Jun 19).
They could describe everything with one single word, and on Thursday morning (Jun 19), that word was not "gnarly". Global girl group Katseye shocked fans with the latest teaser of its upcoming music video, Gabriela, by revealing that Hollywood star Jessica Alba will be making an appearance.
Gabriela is set to premiere on Friday and, from the looks of it, will mark a departure from previous Katseye releases with its Latin-inspired beats.
The music video for Gabriela seems to have taken a page from telenovelas, with scenes of Katseye members fighting in evening gowns.
Thursday's teaser ended with a shot of Jessica Alba in a red jacket exiting the frame.
Fans have since expressed their anticipation for the song and collaboration.
"Jessica Alba? She's literally one of the prettiest movie stars ever. How did Katseye even get to have her in this? This is gonna be iconic," wrote a fan.
Others have praised the members' aesthetics and vocals in the trailer.
"Lara looks so pretty! Everyone fits the concept so well and I'm loving the fits," praised another fan.
Formed via a collaboration between music labels Hybe and Geffen Records, Katseye has enjoyed a rise in popularity since its debut. The sextet's most recent track Gnarly earned the group its first entry on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, where it currently sits at number 90.
Katseye will release its second extended play, Beautiful Chaos, on Jun 27.