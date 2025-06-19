Hollywood actress Jessica Alba set to appear in girl group Katseye's upcoming music video

The music video for Gabriela seems to have taken a page from telenovelas, with scenes of Katseye members fighting in evening gowns.

Thursday's teaser ended with a shot of Jessica Alba in a red jacket exiting the frame.

Fans have since expressed their anticipation for the song and collaboration.

"Jessica Alba? She's literally one of the prettiest movie stars ever. How did Katseye even get to have her in this? This is gonna be iconic," wrote a fan.

Others have praised the members' aesthetics and vocals in the trailer.

"Lara looks so pretty! Everyone fits the concept so well and I'm loving the fits," praised another fan.