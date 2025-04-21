Jin of BTS performs with Coldplay at British band's Seoul concert

Fans were in for a treat when K-pop sensation BTS’ Jin made a surprise appearance at British rock band Coldplay’s Seoul concert on Saturday (Apr 19).

The concert was part of the six-night South Korean leg of the band’s Music of the Spheres world tour, which started on Apr 16 and will end on Apr 25. Coldplay previously also held six sold-out shows in Singapore in January 2024.

On the third night of the band’s concerts, Jin, who was hidden among the crowd at the Goyang Stadium in Gyeonggi, held up a signboard that read “Can I sing The Astronaut with you?”. The Astronaut is Jin’s 2022 debut solo single which was co-written by Coldplay.

After Coldplay’s frontman Chris Martin welcomed Jin on stage, the two sat at the piano where Martin joked: “Coldplay is the second-best band in the world; BTS, maybe number one I think.”

He added: “We miss you man. You’ve been in the military; you still look so handsome. Look at this beautiful man.” This was Jin’s first time performing live since completing his mandatory military service, where he enlisted in 2022 and was discharged in June 2024.

Jin also addressed the crowd and said in Korean: "Before I went to the military, my last stage was Coldplay. Now, my first concert after my discharge is also Coldplay’s." In 2022, Jin joined Coldplay at their Buenos Aires concert, where he performed The Astronaut for the first time.

Jin, together with Martin then performed the K-pop star’s single, followed by My Universe, the 2021 collaborative song between Coldplay and BTS. The BTS member also posted pictures of him and Martin's performance on Instagram.