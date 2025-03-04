First look: Mandai Rainforest Resort by Banyan Tree has over 300 guest rooms including 24 tree houses
CNA Lifestyle attended a media preview of Banyan Tree's first-ever Singapore resort. Located within Mandai Wildlife Reserve, the resort comprises 338 guest rooms and suites including 24 tree houses.
In just a few weeks, the highly-anticipated Mandai Rainforest Resort by Banyan Tree will open its doors to flora and fauna lovers. Located within Mandai Wildlife Reserve, the 4.6-hectare space is the luxury hotel chain's first Singapore resort and is welcoming guests from Apr 2.
It will also give guests direct access to Singapore's zoological parks including Singapore Zoo, Night Safari, River Wonders, Bird Paradise and Rainforest Wild.
CNA Lifestyle attended a media preview of Mandai Rainforest Resort by Banyan Tree on Tuesday (Mar 4) to check out what guests can look forward to here.
The resort boasts 338 guest rooms and suites including 24 tree houses. Each tree house will come with its own private patio.
The resort's rooms can be naturally ventilated with windows that fully open, and ambient room temperatures are regulated to mirror the cool atmospheric temperatures of the rainforests in the tropics.
Each room is also equipped with an interactive display that shows power consumption levels and offers reminders when usage exceeds recommended levels. Rainwater is also collected and repurposed for the flushing system in every room.
A check on Mandai Rainforest Resort by Banyan Tree's website indicates the lowest price for a one-night stay in a twin-room at the resort in April is S$305 (US$226), excluding taxes and fees. The lowest price for a one-night stay at the resort's tree house is S$1,025.
Guests can fuel up at either Forage or Planter's Shed. Forage offers a ‘Trust The Chef’ menu, made using fresh, daily sourced ingredients – including produce from the resort’s rooftop edible garden.
Planter's Shed is an all-day dining restaurant serving Singaporean and international cuisine, with buffet options for breakfast and dinner. Guests can also expect live cooking stations and roving tableside service here.
Those who want to recharge and rejuvenate can do so at the resort's Banyan Tree Spa. Services include detoxifying body wraps and massages that enhance circulation and alleviate muscle fatigue.
Other spots to relax around the resort include its rooftop pool and Rangers' Club – a play area for children.
You can also hold events at Mandai Rainforest Resort, thanks to the resort's 300-seater Meranti Ballroom. Its centrepiece design is influenced by the rare Bridal Veil Stinkhorn, a mushroom that's known for its hexagonal veil.
Adjacent to the Meranti Ballroom is the Bridal Room which offers seamless access for a wedding party as well as privacy, all while being just steps away from the main event.
So the next time you're looking for some much-needed R&R without having to leave Singapore, Mandai Rainforest Resort by Banyan Tree might be the answer you're looking for.
Mandai Rainforest Resort by Banyan Tree is now accepting reservations via its website and will officially open its doors in April 2025.