First look: Mandai Rainforest Resort by Banyan Tree has over 300 guest rooms including 24 tree houses

In just a few weeks, the highly-anticipated Mandai Rainforest Resort by Banyan Tree will open its doors to flora and fauna lovers. Located within Mandai Wildlife Reserve, the 4.6-hectare space is the luxury hotel chain's first Singapore resort and is welcoming guests from Apr 2.

It will also give guests direct access to Singapore's zoological parks including Singapore Zoo, Night Safari, River Wonders, Bird Paradise and Rainforest Wild.

CNA Lifestyle attended a media preview of Mandai Rainforest Resort by Banyan Tree on Tuesday (Mar 4) to check out what guests can look forward to here.