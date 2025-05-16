Waterbomb Singapore 2025: 2NE1, Shinee's Taemin and Minho, Whylucas and more announced as performers
On Friday (May 16), organisers of this year's edition of Waterbomb Singapore revealed the next wave of acts performing at the two-day event at Sentosa's Siloso Beach.
Get ready to bring some Fire to Waterbomb Singapore 2025 as K-pop icon 2NE1 will be returning to the country less than a year after the group's sold-out shows. The foursome, comprising Park Bom, Sandara Park, CL and Minzy, will electrify Siloso Beach alongside recently-announced performers such as Minho and Taemin of Shinee, CLC members Sorn and Seungyeon, and Chuang Asia Season 2 breakout star Whylucas.
Happening on Aug 30 and 31, Waterbomb Singapore 2025 will also feature a special collaboration between two powerhouse dance crews: Team Bebe and Jam Republic.
Other newly-announced acts include Korean-Canadian singer-songwriter Junny and Singaporean singer Estelle Fly.
General sales for Waterbomb Singapore 2025 are now on via Pelago, with prices starting at S$228.
Previously announced acts for this year's festival include K-pop girl group Exid, Got7 member Jay B and Hong Kong singer Anson Lo.
According to organisers of Waterbomb Singapore 2025, more acts will be announced at a later date.
In a statement, Guo Teyi, Singapore Tourism Board's director of leisure events, said: “We are delighted to support Waterbomb Singapore 2025, as it returns for its second edition. The music festival’s successful debut last year demonstrates its potential to attract music enthusiasts both locally and from across the region, further enriching Singapore’s vibrant entertainment landscape and reinforcing our position as a premier destination for world-class events.”