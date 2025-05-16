Waterbomb Singapore 2025: 2NE1, Shinee's Taemin and Minho, Whylucas and more announced as performers

Get ready to bring some Fire to Waterbomb Singapore 2025 as K-pop icon 2NE1 will be returning to the country less than a year after the group's sold-out shows. The foursome, comprising Park Bom, Sandara Park, CL and Minzy, will electrify Siloso Beach alongside recently-announced performers such as Minho and Taemin of Shinee, CLC members Sorn and Seungyeon, and Chuang Asia Season 2 breakout star Whylucas.

Happening on Aug 30 and 31, Waterbomb Singapore 2025 will also feature a special collaboration between two powerhouse dance crews: Team Bebe and Jam Republic.

Other newly-announced acts include Korean-Canadian singer-songwriter Junny and Singaporean singer Estelle Fly.