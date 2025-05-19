Lady Gaga concert in Singapore: A theatrical masterpiece

In fact, I would go so far as to say that Lion City Mayhem was not a concert; it was a polished theatrical production that spotlighted the 39-year-old’s monumental growth as an artiste – one who is now also a respected actress and an Academy Award winner.

Set in five acts, Lion City Mayhem was, at its core, a gothic opera that used Lady Gaga’s repertoire of songs to further its plot, as opposed to being a “Night Of Lady Gaga’s Best Hits”.

Lady Gaga Lion City Mayhem in Singapore setlist:

Bloody Mary

Abracadabra

Judas

Scheiße

Garden Of Eden

Poker Face

Perfect Celebrity

Disease

Paparazzi

Alejandro

The Beast

Killah

Zombieboy

Die With A Smile

How Bad Do U Want Me

Shadow of A Man

Born This Way

Blade Of Grass

Shallow

Vanish Into You

Bad Romance