Model Chrissy Teigen reveals she’s drinking again: ‘I let it back into my life’

Chrissy Teigen is drinking again, four years after getting sober.



The 39-year-old model quit alcohol in December 2020, after her “doctor and friend” sent her a book on sobriety, and Teigen said she was “done with making an a** of myself in front of people” due to alcohol.



However, while promoting her upcoming podcast interview with Holly Whitaker, the author of the book Quit Like A Woman, which helped Teigen to get sober, she confessed: “The truth is, I don’t know what I’m doing.”



Teigen shared: “Holly Whitaker changed my life, changed my perspective and changed how I view the f****** beast that is alcohol. But to have to admit to all of you: I let it back into my life, to let a lot of you down, oh I feel it deeply.



“I was so proud every time one of you told me on the street that Holly and I made you want to rethink drinking, reframe drinking. I still am. The truth is, I don’t know what I’m doing.



“I one hundred per cent know I like me better sober. I one hundred per cent know I get more done, I absolutely feel better in my body without it. And I am one hundred per cent p***** that I can’t be normal and have a cocktail with my husband on vacay without it turning into eight and feeling like s***.



“I’m tired of throwing up on a Tuesday. I don’t wanna feel like I need a shot to talk to a crowd. I hate that the thought of maybe having a drink can consume me some days. So your rational mind is probably like “OK THEN STOP, B****!” and god, do I f****** AGREE!