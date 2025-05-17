Model Chrissy Teigen reveals she’s drinking again: ‘I let it back into my life’

“All I know is my relationship with the whole process of sobriety (and messing up) has changed for the better. I am deeply aware of where this can go if I let it. I guess my plan right now is to continue to be mindful with it. I can go to a concert sober and have the greatest time ever. I can avoid absinthe at the Ren Faire and be so abbbbsolutely full of joy.

“Photos of my kid’s birthday parties are no longer me with bleary, sleepy drinking eyes. And I am proud of that. But I still know my relationship with alcohol just isn’t normal and never will be. Thank you for allowing me to figure it out openly in front of you all. Anyhow. This is for all the people who are figuring it out. And to the sober community, god I am still so, so proud of you. Until we meet again.”

Whitaker shared the post on her own Instagram Stories and wrote: “If you haven’t PLEASE go read Chrissy’s caption about finding her footing in quitting / changing her relationship with alcohol (and then listen to our podcast! Where we talk at length about ‘relapse’.

“CT’s experience is so much more reflective of how it goes for most people than our traditional narratives – it’s a process, an ongoing one and our current culture and paradigms do not allow for what Chrissy is talking about. She was brave for talking about her relationship to alcohol in the first place and here she is even more so.”