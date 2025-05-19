New Final Destination film slays North America box office

Final Destination: Bloodlines, the latest installment in the horror franchise, made a grisly splash in North American theatres this weekend, taking in US$51 million (S$66.3 million) to debut in the top spot, industry estimates showed Sunday (May 18).

"This is a sensational opening for the sixth episode of a horror series," said David A Gross of Franchise Entertainment Research, adding that critics' reviews and audience scores were "excellent".

The previous film in the franchise, Final Destination 5, opened in 2011 to just US$18 million.

Kaitlyn Santa Juana stars in the Warner Bros flick as a young woman who learns how her dying grandmother long ago cheated Death – and she now has to deal with the shocking ramifications of that.

In second for the Friday-through-Sunday period was last weekend's leader, Marvel superhero film Thunderbolts from Disney, at US$16.5 million. The film about a motley bunch of antiheroes stars Florence Pugh and Sebastian Stan.

Vampire thriller Sinners starring Michael B Jordan in dual lead roles, claimed the third spot, taking in US$15.4 million, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations estimated.

Bloodlines and Sinners continued a recent string of successes for Warner Bros., on the heels of commercial flops Mickey 17, The Alto Knights and Joker: Folie a Deux, Variety noted.

Yet another Warner film, A Minecraft Movie, placed fourth, at US$5.8 million. The live-action film, starring Jack Black and Jason Momoa, has pulled in US$416.6 million domestically and US$512 million internationally in seven weeks.

And in fifth place, at just under US$5 million, was Amazon MGM Studios' thriller The Accountant 2, with Ben Affleck playing a neurodivergent math genius with criminal ties and Jon Bernthal as his hit-man brother.