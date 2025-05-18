Quan Yifeng reveals why she fell out with ex-best friend Addy Lee

Mediacorp host Quan Yifeng has broken her silence on former BFF, celebrity hairstylist-turned-rabbit breeder Addy Lee’s accusations towards her.

On May 13 and 14, 2025, Addy Lee went live on Facebook accusing Quan and her daughter, China-based Singaporean actress Eleanor Lee, of being ungrateful.

He also claimed that Quan had a bad temper and after making S$300,000 doing livestream sales with him during the pandemic, she threw a tantrum and ended the partnership.

In an interview with Zaobao, Quan revealed the real reason behind their fallout, and why despite raking in the big bucks from livestreaming, she still chose to end the partnership.

Quan shared that at the start of the pandemic, Addy Lee saw a business opportunity doing livestream sales and roped her in.

As she had just sold her Siglap penthouse and home visits were banned during the lockdown, she moved into Addy Lee's home so they could continue their work together.

Thus began her gruelling routine, hosting programmes by day and livestreaming sales by night.

“I worked over 10 hours a day, and when I got home, I’d livestream all night. Once, I streamed for 14 hours straight. During those three months, I was exhausted to the point of wanting to die – but that wasn’t why I chose to leave,” she said.

Quan shared that when she was livestreaming, she made $400,000 over three months (not $300,000 in a month as Addy Lee claimed), which was more than what she earned in a year at Mediacorp.

“That money felt like it fell from the sky! It was the first time I saw such a large sum in my account,” she said.

But the “more [she] did it, the more afraid [she] became”.

Quan explained that her supervisors at Mediacorp had begun to notice her livestreaming activities and found it inappropriate given her employment there.

Furthermore, when Addy Lee began selling his self-developed products, she didn’t fully understand them and started to feel uneasy promoting them.

She also felt bad when she saw her fans buying products in bulk – more than they could use – just to support her.

“I knew if I kept doing it, I’d definitely get rich. But I didn’t want to exploit people,” she explained.

“These were the people who gave me a second chance, who helped me get back on my feet when I had fallen. I wouldn’t get a third chance. So I chose to step away.”

She recounted the night she made her decision: Hiding in her room, while Addy Lee’s assistant knocked repeatedly, asking her to join the livestream.

When she finally appeared, she had a “black face” and barely spoke, making the atmosphere awkward enough that Addy Lee ended the stream abruptly.

Soon after, she and Eleanor Lee moved out and left behind a long farewell letter.

“I reported everything to the tax authorities and also informed my company,” she emphasised.

Although word of their falling out spread quickly, when reporters approached her in 2020, she declined to explain.

“I believe in parting ways with friends peacefully. If we still have fate, let’s cherish it. If not, slowly fade from each other’s lives, that’s fine too,” she said.

Meanwhile, Addy Lee has turned the target of his tea-spilling spree to actress and former business partner Michelle Chia.

The pair, along with host Pornsak, had co-founded livestreaming company Mdada in 2020. All three have since fallen out with each other.