BTS fans asked to refrain from visiting RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook at military discharge

ORD loh! That’s probably what Singapore fans of BTS are chanting for their idols, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook, who will be discharged this June from South Korea’s military service.

More specifically, RM and V will be out on June 10, while Jimin and Jungkook will leave a day later on June 11. Suga, who is fulfilling his duties as a public service worker due to health reasons, will be discharged on June 21.

The remaining members, Jin and J-Hope, completed their mandatory national duties last year. Jin was recently spotted in Singapore shooting a music video for his latest single, Don't Say You Love Me.

Of the septet, Jin and Suga were the first to enlist in December 2022, followed by J-Hope in April 2023. RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook enlisted together in December 2023.

Anticipating an overwhelming turnout from their fanbase Army, their agency Big Hit Music has issued an official notice, according to South Korean media.

Part of it reads: “Please note that the discharge day is reserved for military personnel only. No special events are planned on the day of RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook's discharge. Each location has very limited space, and overcrowding can pose safety risks.

“RM and V will meet fans in Chuncheon, while Jimin and Jungkook will appear in Yeoncheon. Instead of greeting fans at their respective bases, they will offer brief remarks and share their thoughts on completing their service at these designated spots.

"There will be no official events held at the bases. Given the limited space and narrow access roads, large gatherings could present safety concerns. We kindly request that fans avoid going to the bases."

Korean fans needn't fret. Just days after their discharge, the band, with the exception of Suga, will be celebrating their 12th anniversary on June 13 with The 2025 BTS Festa at Kintex in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province, from June 13 to 14.

Since temporarily stepping away from the limelight, fans have been eagerly waiting for BTS's return and have, among themselves, discussed potential regrouping and world tours by the end of the year.

However, no official announcements have been made.