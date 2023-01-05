Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo
Logo

Entertainment

Pornsak leaves live-streaming firm Mdada due to 'differences' with co-founders Michelle Chia, Addy Lee
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Entertainment

Pornsak leaves live-streaming firm Mdada due to 'differences' with co-founders Michelle Chia, Addy Lee

The host-turned-TCM doctor and live streamer has started hosting daily 9pm sessions on both Facebook and Instagram on his own, covering topics such as food, travel and health.

Pornsak leaves live-streaming firm Mdada due to 'differences' with co-founders Michelle Chia, Addy Lee
Pornsak leaves Mdada due to "differences" with co-founders Michelle Chia and Addy Lee. (Photo: Kelvin Chia)
05 Jan 2023 01:19PM (Updated: 05 Jan 2023 01:22PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

New year, new beginnings? Singapore actor-host Pornsak Prajakwit revealed via a surprise announcement on Instagram on Jan 2 that he has left live-streaming company Mdada, the company he co-founded with fellow media personalities, celebrity hairstylist Addy Lee and former Mediacorp actress Michelle Chia.

Mdada was launched by the trio in September 2020, and quickly established itself as a popular e-commerce multi-channel live-streaming company.

“I have left Mdada. In the past two-and-half years, I got to know so many new supporters through my Japan, Korea, and US trips. It has been so fruitful and I count my lucky stars for my good fortune. Come 2023, I have lofty dreams and ambitions,” Pornsak, as he’s popularly known, wrote on Instagram.

“I want to be the ideal live-streamer – one with a personal touch, one whom everybody can entrust his/her purchases, and one who is there to entertain as well,” he added.

Celebrities Pornsak Prajakwit and Michelle Chia, along with celebrity hairstylist Addy Lee, started a live streaming company, Mdada, in September 2020. (Photos: Mdada)

According to website AsiaOne, 40-year-old Pornsak decided to leave after realising the differences between himself and his two co-founders Chia and Lee's points of view, "especially when it came to corporate governance".

"I think the timing is just right for me. I've been around for about two-and-a-half years and during this period of time, I've worked with two very brilliant individuals — namely Addy and Michelle,” he said. “There are a lot of things that we have in common, but we also have differences. But considering the generation gap, I don't think it came as a surprise."

Lee is 51 years old while Chia is 47 years old.

Pornsak, who is also a licensed TCM doctor, said the "eureka moment" came in November when he was livestreaming in South Korea. "It was when I realised that our points of view on a lot of things are very different".

But it seems like there’s no bad blood among the former business partners. When asked if the trio were still friends, he said: “I would assume that.”

Looking forward, Pornsak will be striking out on his own with plans to continue live-streaming and hosting daily 9pm sessions on both Facebook and Instagram, covering topics such as food, travel and health.

He said he plans to cultivate "longevity and sustainability" as a live-streamer.  "I think I have to really spend time to achieve that."

Related:

Source: CNA/gl

Related Topics

celebrity livestreaming Television & Movies

Advertisement

RECOMMENDED

Content is loading...

Advertisement