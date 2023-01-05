Pornsak leaves live-streaming firm Mdada due to 'differences' with co-founders Michelle Chia, Addy Lee

New year, new beginnings? Singapore actor-host Pornsak Prajakwit revealed via a surprise announcement on Instagram on Jan 2 that he has left live-streaming company Mdada, the company he co-founded with fellow media personalities, celebrity hairstylist Addy Lee and former Mediacorp actress Michelle Chia.

Mdada was launched by the trio in September 2020, and quickly established itself as a popular e-commerce multi-channel live-streaming company.

“I have left Mdada. In the past two-and-half years, I got to know so many new supporters through my Japan, Korea, and US trips. It has been so fruitful and I count my lucky stars for my good fortune. Come 2023, I have lofty dreams and ambitions,” Pornsak, as he’s popularly known, wrote on Instagram.

“I want to be the ideal live-streamer – one with a personal touch, one whom everybody can entrust his/her purchases, and one who is there to entertain as well,” he added.