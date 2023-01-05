Pornsak leaves live-streaming firm Mdada due to 'differences' with co-founders Michelle Chia, Addy Lee
The host-turned-TCM doctor and live streamer has started hosting daily 9pm sessions on both Facebook and Instagram on his own, covering topics such as food, travel and health.
New year, new beginnings? Singapore actor-host Pornsak Prajakwit revealed via a surprise announcement on Instagram on Jan 2 that he has left live-streaming company Mdada, the company he co-founded with fellow media personalities, celebrity hairstylist Addy Lee and former Mediacorp actress Michelle Chia.
Mdada was launched by the trio in September 2020, and quickly established itself as a popular e-commerce multi-channel live-streaming company.
“I have left Mdada. In the past two-and-half years, I got to know so many new supporters through my Japan, Korea, and US trips. It has been so fruitful and I count my lucky stars for my good fortune. Come 2023, I have lofty dreams and ambitions,” Pornsak, as he’s popularly known, wrote on Instagram.
“I want to be the ideal live-streamer – one with a personal touch, one whom everybody can entrust his/her purchases, and one who is there to entertain as well,” he added.
According to website AsiaOne, 40-year-old Pornsak decided to leave after realising the differences between himself and his two co-founders Chia and Lee's points of view, "especially when it came to corporate governance".
"I think the timing is just right for me. I've been around for about two-and-a-half years and during this period of time, I've worked with two very brilliant individuals — namely Addy and Michelle,” he said. “There are a lot of things that we have in common, but we also have differences. But considering the generation gap, I don't think it came as a surprise."
Lee is 51 years old while Chia is 47 years old.
Pornsak, who is also a licensed TCM doctor, said the "eureka moment" came in November when he was livestreaming in South Korea. "It was when I realised that our points of view on a lot of things are very different".
But it seems like there’s no bad blood among the former business partners. When asked if the trio were still friends, he said: “I would assume that.”
Looking forward, Pornsak will be striking out on his own with plans to continue live-streaming and hosting daily 9pm sessions on both Facebook and Instagram, covering topics such as food, travel and health.
He said he plans to cultivate "longevity and sustainability" as a live-streamer. "I think I have to really spend time to achieve that."