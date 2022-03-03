Meet the new Michelle Chia, the ageless host-turned-livestream seller living her best life in her 40s

“We travelled to Germany in October to livestream and sell things from Europe, like branded items and high-end products. People want that, because they haven’t been travelling. Germany was the first VTL to open up, and 15 us went – it was a big team. We sold a collagen drink called Elastin – it sold really well. Also a hyaluronic drink called Hyaluron – also sold really well. Also a lot of German brands – people really like and trust German R&D and technology.

"We also sold designer brands like Bottega Veneta, Chloe, Fendi, Saint Laurent, Karl Lagerfeld, Swarovski, Armani Exchange, all the big brands. There’s this Italian bag brand called Buti – Addy sold 5,000 of their bags in one live session to Singaporeans. One session! And they’re not cheap. Each bag is in the thousands. We went to a mall called Galeria in Germany, where we had an agreement with them to set up our livestream in their space and sell anything we wanted. So we picked the things we wanted to sell, and our admin people created all the links to buy and calculated prices including shipping. It’s still cheaper than buying online or going overseas to buy them yourself, as you save on lodgings and air tickets.

"Even though there were challenges with deliveries after that, we are taking it positively. It was meant to be an experience, to broaden our footprint and to give our customers more choices. We believe we can improve and be better. After refunding certain items from Germany (for unfulfilled orders), we managed to break even on our Germany sales, and suffered no losses.”

SHE'S SO GOOD AT SELLING, HER ITEMS SELL OUT ALMOST INSTANTLY

“I was selling accessories, and I was showing this necklace and telling the audience about it. But before I could put it on, they were like, ‘Boss, it’s sold out.’ It’s really killer. You have to be fast, or you won’t get it.

"So basically you put in the code of the item you want to buy, and you get sent the link to pay, and you have to quickly go and pay. We sold sunglasses, and it’s mad. I just put on my face, and it sold out. And these are not cheap, like a few hundred dollars. Though I think it’s not so much about whether the stuff is cheaper or not, it’s about not having to step out of the house, and having a personal shopper telling you about this thing, answering your questions, and telling you how it works. Like for necklaces, people may not know what to pair them with, but when I wear something, they see what it can go with, and they want it. It’s fun, I enjoy it!

"Mdada now has a 13,000 sq ft office space, which has a studio where we livestream from, and about 40 full-timers working for us. In November 2021, we made more than S$3 million in revenue. The cut we take with the products we sell? It’s a secret! We’re doing well but we can't be complacent because there're so many people doing this, and many others trying to follow suit. But I can confidently say that we are the most established proper company, not just a few people running a livestream.”

NEVER STOP TRYING NEW THINGS – YOU NEVER KNOW WHERE YOUR BIG BREAK WILL COME FROM

“At the age of, like, almost 50, I picked up something new and I learned new skills. It's about living life to the fullest. So the day I leave this world, I can tell myself I had an exciting life.”