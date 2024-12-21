Why don’t we know much about periods, menopause and heart disease in women? A gender gap exists in healthcare

Have you ever wondered why there’s no targeted medication for menstrual cramps and women are instead given generic painkillers? Why are conditions like endometriosis or polycystic ovary syndrome frequently diagnosed later? And why are women told that their joint pain, body aches and urinary problems are just part of going through menopause?

After receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, you may have noticed changes to your periods: More intense cramps, a shorter cycle, and heavier bleeding. Doctors said it was all in our minds and that the disruption to our menstrual cycles would go away eventually – only for some women, it didn’t.

The Singapore Heart Foundation, in its Women’s Heart Health Survey this year, said heart disease claims the lives of about one in three women annually. Yet, more than 80 per cent of women are unaware of its severity or its symptoms – which often present very differently in females compared with males.

There’s a common thread to all these anecdotes. Associate Professor Sophia Archuleta calls it the gender gap in healthcare and health research.

The head of the National University Hospital’s (NUH) infectious diseases division said the gap refers to insufficient research on women’s health, barriers to women having access to care, and poorer health outcomes for women compared with men.

WHAT THE HEALTHCARE GENDER GAP IN SINGAPORE LOOKS LIKE

The healthcare gender gap affects women everywhere, said Assoc Prof Archuleta. On a day-to-day level, it often means that women’s health concerns are dismissed or minimised.

It makes visiting a doctor a nerve-wracking experience for many women, Assoc Prof Archuleta said. Doctor appointments are marked by anxiety about having their concerns dismissed or being uncertain about the outcome of their consultation.