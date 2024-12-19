Awesome Women of Singapore exhibition in the heartlands celebrates key women contributors to the nation
The roving exhibition is now live at Woodlands Regional Library and will move to Ang Mo Kio Public Library and Tampines Regional Library in January and February 2025 respectively.
A roving exhibition featuring the stories of local women is now open. Organised by the Singapore Council of Women’s Organisations (SCWO), The Awesome Women of Singapore exhibition celebrates the 10th anniversary of the Singapore Women’s Hall of Fame.
Among the exhibition’s seven sections is a gallery of inspiration showcasing the 192 women inducted into the Singapore Women’s Hall of Fame, which the SCWO established in 2014 to honour the achievements of local women across various fields.
The Hidden Heroes interactive feature invites the public to share stories of everyday women who have inspired or impacted their lives, whether it’s their mum, aunt, classmate, or teacher.
Submissions can be made via an online form, which SCWO will curate for future exhibitions. A selection of these stories is showcased in the current exhibition.
Another section is an updated and condensed version of a previous exhibition, The Lives of Women, which explores the issues affecting women in Singapore since 1965.
Visitors can also enjoy storytelling sessions and craft workshops, in addition to a message wall and a book display focusing on local women’s issues.
The exhibition will move to different regional libraries over the coming months:
- Ongoing until Dec 29, 2024: Woodlands Regional Library, Level 1
- Jan 2 to Jan 30, 2025: Ang Mo Kio Public Library, Levels 1 and 2
- Feb 3 to Feb 27, 2025: Tampines Regional Library, Level 2
“There is not enough in the history books about the part played by women in the development of our nation,” said SCWO president Dr Seow Yian San, at the exhibition’s launch earlier this month. “Our children need to realise that women have made many contributions to society.”
