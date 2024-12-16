Black day? Guinness runs dry in UK pubs amid online craze

A number of factors have meant that Diageo has become a victim of its own success.

Earlier this year, Diageo chief executive Debra Crew said Guinness consumption was up 24 per cent among women, as the company shifts its marketing strategy to attract new consumers.

So-called "Guinnfluencers" online – including Kim Kardashian, who has posted a photo of herself with the beer on Instagram – have been credited with fuelling the stout's appeal among Gen Z.

And a viral craze online where drinkers take a big gulp to try to line up the beer with the glass's Guinness logo in a challenge called "Split the G" has also helped.

'GUINNESS RATIONING'

Diageo began restricting the number of barrels of Guinness that pubs in Britain can buy because of the soaring sales of the stout.

The dark, creamy liquid, traditionally seen as the drink of choice for rugby fans and middle aged men with beards, had soared in popularity among younger women.

Davidson first realised there was a problem when she tried to make her normal weekly order of seven or eight barrels, to be told she could only buy four.

"The brewery confirmed that they were being rationed by Diageo, so they were passing on that ration (to us)," she explained.