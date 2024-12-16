Veteran actor Xie Shaoguang starring in Chinese drama Last Hurrah with Chen Hanwei, premiering in late 2025

After announcing in September that he is returning to showbiz, veteran Singaporean actor Xie Shaoguang has made good on his promise and will be starring in the upcoming Chinese drama Last Hurrah.

Slated to premiere on mewatch and Channel 8 in late 2025, Last Hurrah stars Xie Shaoguang and his co-star from 1997's The Guest People, Chen Hanwei.

The 20-episode series revolves around mortality and the meaning of life through the journeys of two vastly different men. Xie plays Lin Huoyan, a wealthy but lonely tycoon, while Chen plays Lan Shuimiao, a humble retiree surrounded by love.

Brought together by their respective battles with terminal cancer, the two form an unlikely partnership, finding purpose in their final days by helping others confront death with dignity and grace.