Veteran actor Xie Shaoguang starring in Chinese drama Last Hurrah with Chen Hanwei, premiering in late 2025
The 20-episode series will tackle themes of life, love and loss.
After announcing in September that he is returning to showbiz, veteran Singaporean actor Xie Shaoguang has made good on his promise and will be starring in the upcoming Chinese drama Last Hurrah.
Slated to premiere on mewatch and Channel 8 in late 2025, Last Hurrah stars Xie Shaoguang and his co-star from 1997's The Guest People, Chen Hanwei.
The 20-episode series revolves around mortality and the meaning of life through the journeys of two vastly different men. Xie plays Lin Huoyan, a wealthy but lonely tycoon, while Chen plays Lan Shuimiao, a humble retiree surrounded by love.
Brought together by their respective battles with terminal cancer, the two form an unlikely partnership, finding purpose in their final days by helping others confront death with dignity and grace.
Joining Xie Shaoguang and Chen Hanwei in Last Hurrah are many veteran artistes, some of whom are Xie's former co-stars. These include Xiang Yun, Aileen Tan, Priscelia Chan and Jin Yinji.
Also included in Last Hurrah's cast are Chantalle Ng, Desmond Ng, Jeremy Chan and Jernelle Oh.
A recipient of multiple Star Awards, Xie Shaoguang famously left showbiz in 2005 to take up Buddhist monkhood. During his hiatus, he also ran an animal sanctuary and cooked at a vegetarian restaurant in Malaysia.
“I was on a quest of spiritual rediscovery. I was burnt out,” he said in a previous interview with CNA Lifestyle.
Adding that the death of his family members played a factor in his decision to quit, Xie shared: “When I was acting and playing all these characters and dealing with the emotions, it was a good release. It helped me understand.”
However, work kept him from being fully in touch with himself.
“It affected my private life. The audience would say, ‘Oh, you did a good job’, but I don’t think I did a very good job in my private life...That’s when I found that a job is not everything."
He shared in the previous interview that he decided to return to acting after being encouraged by his ex-manager, who currently heads Mediacorp’s The Celebrity Agency.
"Acting has always been my passion. She said, ‘Since you’re passionate about this, why don’t you come back?’”
"I hope my timing is right," he said.