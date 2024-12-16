Star Search 2024 runner-up Gladys Bay hopes to host the National Day Parade one day

In fact, with two of the three talent challenges being dance-based, there were whispers that the finals were skewed in her favour and that she had an unfair advantage.

“Not at all!” Bay said defensively when we asked if she felt that way. For starters, she was unfamiliar with the dance styles she performed on stage.

“If my dancing looked good enough to be considered an ‘unfair advantage,’ I’ll take that as a compliment,” she laughed.

“As a breakdancer, it was extremely challenging, and I always ask people how they walk in heels without looking like a klutz,” she added.

But surely with her dance background she must have felt confident compared to the other finalists.

Bay admitted the only advantage she probably had was being able to count the beats of the song.

“But it would be the same for anyone who has learned music,” she said. “I would also say my body was more comfortable with movement since I’ve explored other genres like Chinese dance, contemporary and hip hop."

However, she doubled down, saying she didn’t make it easier for herself and insisted that her mindset at the time was focused on how she could have done better.

During a conversation about her formative years studying in Clementi Primary and Clementi Town Secondary, she mentioned she never attended enrichment classes or tuition.

“My parents believed that if you study the right way, you can become an independent learner,” she shared. “If I really needed help, I’d just go find my teachers and friends."

Looking back, Gladys Bay said her family wasn’t the most well-off, but she never felt it growing up.

“I was too busy enjoying everything my parents provided for,” she said.

Her mum was previously in sales and is now semi-retired, while her dad works as a prime mover transporting fruits and vegetables. Both are in their 50s.

After graduating from NTU, she took on several jobs as a talent, dabbling in dance, commercial modeling, and hosting.

“I think I became more rebellious as I grew older because I just didn’t want a typical full-time job,” she laughed.