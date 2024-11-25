Star Search 2024 winner Tiffany Ho gets a Mediacorp contract and a car

After the finale, Ho told the media that she does not have her driving licence yet but she will take the test "right away".

However, she admitted to 8days that she's not so confident about passing. "I need to hold my hands up and [make the L sign] to tell left from right, so I'm not sure if I can pass the driving test."

The live show saw the Top 12 finalists battling it out in four segments including X-Factor showcase, Body Expression, Spontaneous Eloquence and Acting.

The contestants roleplayed against a star-studded panel of Mediacorp artistes including Desmond Tan, Richie Koh, Kym Ng, Carrie Wong and Hong Ling, reprising their iconic roles, drawing cheers and laughs from audiences.

Ho’s stage presence and charisma won over the judges to clinch the title of Grand Champion.

Presiding over the night’s thrilling face-offs was a panel of notable names such as regional Best Actor Christopher Lee, Asian TV award-winning actor-singer Raymond Lam and celebrated Hong Kong actress-producer Sandra Ng.