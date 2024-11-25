Star Search 2024 winner Tiffany Ho gets a Mediacorp contract and a car
The 19-year-old student from Hong Kong beat out 11 other finalists in the three-hour showdown at The Theatre at Mediacorp.
Star Search 2024 crowned 19-year-old Tiffany Ho the Grand Champion on Sunday (Nov 24). She walked away with a Mediacorp contract and a BYD Seal electric vehicle.
Ho, a Nanyang Polytechnic student from Hong Kong studying information technology, beat out 11 other finalists in the three-hour showdown at The Theatre at Mediacorp.
Sharing the spotlight were competitive breakdancer Gladys Bay and swim coach Jona Chung who claimed second and third place, respectively, in the talent discovery competition. They also each walked away with a BYD car.
After the finale, Ho told the media that she does not have her driving licence yet but she will take the test "right away".
However, she admitted to 8days that she's not so confident about passing. "I need to hold my hands up and [make the L sign] to tell left from right, so I'm not sure if I can pass the driving test."
The live show saw the Top 12 finalists battling it out in four segments including X-Factor showcase, Body Expression, Spontaneous Eloquence and Acting.
The contestants roleplayed against a star-studded panel of Mediacorp artistes including Desmond Tan, Richie Koh, Kym Ng, Carrie Wong and Hong Ling, reprising their iconic roles, drawing cheers and laughs from audiences.
Ho’s stage presence and charisma won over the judges to clinch the title of Grand Champion.
Presiding over the night’s thrilling face-offs was a panel of notable names such as regional Best Actor Christopher Lee, Asian TV award-winning actor-singer Raymond Lam and celebrated Hong Kong actress-producer Sandra Ng.
Chief Customer and Corporate Development Officer of Mediacorp, Angeline Poh, said: “Competitions like Star Search prove that Singapore has many aspiring creative talent with great potential. Mediacorp is committed to being a platform to spot and nurture such budding talent, so that they may live their dream and fulfil their potential.”
The five-episode curated series of Star Search 2024, which chronicles the contestants’ journeys from open auditions and masterclasses to the semi- and grand final is available on-demand via mewatch and the Mediacorp Entertainment YouTube Channel. Fans can also catch the repeat telecast of the Grand Final on Channel 8 on Nov 30, 3.30pm to 6.30pm.