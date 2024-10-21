Actor Christopher Lee, singer Tanya Chua win at Taiwan's prestigious Golden Bell Awards
Malaysia-born, Singapore-based actor Christopher Lee beat out his younger brother in the same category – Best Leading Actor in a Miniseries or Television Film – at the 59th Golden Bell Awards, while Singaporean singer Tanya Chua nabbed Best Original Song.
Malaysia-born, Singapore-based actor Christopher Lee, 53, nabbed his fourth Golden Bell Award at the annual awards ceremony in Taipei on Saturday (Oct 19), coming out tops in good old sibling rivalry.
Christopher's win for Best Leading Actor in a Miniseries or Television Film beat out his younger brother, 48-year-old Malaysian actor Frederick Lee, who was competing in the same category.
Meanwhile, Singaporean singer-songwriter Tanya Chua was the proud recipient of her first Golden Bell Award after 27 years in the entertainment industry. She won for Best Original Song.
The awards ceremony, often regarded as Taiwan's equivalent to the Emmys, is Taiwan’s most prestigious awards show recognising TV and radio works. Saturday's ceremony marked its 59th year running.
After Christopher's win was announced for his role in legal drama Port Of Lies, Frederick escorted him to the stage. Christopher thanked his brother in his speech, playfully noting that he'll be the escort next time instead.
He also gave a shoutout to his wife Singaporean actress Fann Wong and their son Zed. He expressed gratitude that he was able to take on overseas acting projects with peace of mind, because his wife takes great care of their 10-year-old, who is also a "sensible child".
Christopher Lee's previous three awards were for Best Supporting Actor in a Television Series in 2022 for the thriller Danger Zone (2021), Best Leading Actor in a Miniseries or Television Film in 2021 for playing a construction worker in Workers (2020), and Best Leading Actor in 2014 for family drama A Good Wife (2013).
Tanya Chua, 49, won Best Original Song for Finland, which she wrote near the end of the COVID-19 pandemic, from the soundtrack of the drama series Imperfect Us. This was her first attempt at writing and scoring an entire soundtrack for a series.
In her speech, she urged more directors to collaborate with her. Despite having been in the industry a long time, she highlighted that she still has plenty of inspiration to write songs.