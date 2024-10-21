Actor Christopher Lee, singer Tanya Chua win at Taiwan's prestigious Golden Bell Awards

Malaysia-born, Singapore-based actor Christopher Lee, 53, nabbed his fourth Golden Bell Award at the annual awards ceremony in Taipei on Saturday (Oct 19), coming out tops in good old sibling rivalry.

Christopher's win for Best Leading Actor in a Miniseries or Television Film beat out his younger brother, 48-year-old Malaysian actor Frederick Lee, who was competing in the same category.

Meanwhile, Singaporean singer-songwriter Tanya Chua was the proud recipient of her first Golden Bell Award after 27 years in the entertainment industry. She won for Best Original Song.

The awards ceremony, often regarded as Taiwan's equivalent to the Emmys, is Taiwan’s most prestigious awards show recognising TV and radio works. Saturday's ceremony marked its 59th year running.