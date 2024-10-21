Liam Payne wasn’t a perfect celebrity. That’s why grieving his death is complicated

I wasn’t a One Direction fan, having moved on from my boyband-loving phase by the time they were formed in 2010, though I appreciated their outsized impact on music and pop culture. Neither did I follow Liam Payne’s solo career after the band split in 2016.

But the news of Payne’s death on Oct 16 after he fell from a hotel balcony sent me reeling from shock in a way no other celebrity death has. It wasn’t just a life that had ended, but an era he once represented.

The latter, in my view, complicates the mourning process, as evident from the immediate reactions about the life he lived.

LIAM PAYNE THE TEEN IDOL

With Payne’s level of fame, he was more than “just another celebrity”, and One Direction, more than a boyband that fans adored with an all-consuming force. They had a generation-defining influence on how we consume music and pop culture.