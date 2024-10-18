Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo
Logo

Entertainment

One Direction bandmates 'completely devastated' by Liam Payne's death
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Entertainment

One Direction bandmates 'completely devastated' by Liam Payne's death

Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Zayn Malik and Niall Horan made the joint statement following Payne's death. 

One Direction bandmates 'completely devastated' by Liam Payne's death

FILE PHOTO: The group One Direction arrives at the 42nd American Music Awards in Los Angeles, California November 23, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok/File Photo

18 Oct 2024 07:58AM (Updated: 18 Oct 2024 08:08AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Liam Payne’s One Direction bandmates said in a joint statement on Thursday (Oct 17) that they are “completely devastated" by the news of his death.

Payne, who shot to global fame with boy band One Direction, died at the age of 31 after falling from a third-floor hotel room balcony in Buenos Aires, triggering an outpouring of tributes from fans around the world.

The statement was signed by singers Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Zayn Malik and Niall Horan.

“In time, and when everyone is able to, there will be more to say. But for now, we will take some time to grieve and process the loss of our brother, who we loved dearly,” Payne’s former bandmates added.

They also said that the memories they shared with him will be treasured forever.

“For now, our thoughts are with his family, his friends, and the fans who loved him alongside us. We will miss him terribly. We love you Liam,” the statement concluded.

Related:

Source: Reuters/sr

Related Topics

celebrity death

Advertisement

RECOMMENDED

Content is loading...

Advertisement