Liam Payne's death: Reactions from Charlie Puth, Zedd, Paris Hilton and more
Payne was found dead on Thursday morning (Oct 17), Singapore time, outside a hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
The death of former One Direction singer Liam Payne on Thursday morning (Oct 17, Singapore time) has sent shockwaves throughout the world. The 31-year-old fell from the third-floor balcony of his hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina, where he had been on holiday with his girlfriend Kate Cassidy.
Tributes for Payne have since poured in from celebrities and One Direction fans alike.
1. PARIS HILTON
American businesswoman and media personality Paris Hilton was "upset" by Payne's passing and sent "love and condolences" to his family and friends.
2. CHARLIE PUTH
In a series of Instagram Stories on Thursday, See You Again singer Charlie Puth said he was "in shock" and "so upset" – adding that Payne "was always kind to [him]".
"He was one of the first major artistes I got to work with. I cannot believe he's gone."
Puth also uploaded a snippet of an interview by Payne where the latter praised him and called him "a proper, serious musician".
3. JEDWARD
Irish musical duo Jedward – who were also contestants in the British reality television music competition The X Factor – sent their condolences and "strength to [Payne's former partner] Cheryl and his son Bear".
4. MAISA
Brazilian actress and presenter Maisa uploaded pictures of her old interview with Payne and wrote that she "will never forget the day [she] was able to interview one of the singers who was part of the soundtrack of [her] childhood and adolescence".
In a separate post, Maisa sent her condolences to "everyone who grew up listening to One Direction and cultivated so many good moments with their music".
5. ZEDD
German DJ Zedd, who collaborated with Payne on the 2017 song Get Low, uploaded a photo carousel on his Instagram page featuring pictures of the pair – with the caption being the heartbreak emoji.
On X, Zedd wrote: "I can't believe this is real. Absolutely heartbreaking."
He added in a separate post: "Life is short and fragile. You never know what people are going through...We should do our best to be kind, supportive and mindful."
6. TY DOLLA SIGN
Uploading several videos of Liam Payne, American singer Ty Dolla Sign revealed that he had just spoken to Payne two days ago and "will miss [him]".
7. E L JAMES
The author of the Fifty Shades novel series was "heartbroken to hear the tragic passing of Liam Payne".
"I can barely believe it. Sincere condolences to his family."