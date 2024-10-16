First look at Disney Adventure cruise: Iron Man rollercoaster, exclusive Disney musicals, Frozen suites and more
If you're still deliberating on whether you should board the highly-anticipated Disney Adventure cruise next year, perhaps this will sway your mind.
On Wednesday (Oct 16), Disney held a "grand reveal" event at Marina Bay Sands which gave attendees a detailed sneak peek at accommodations and the themed areas onboard the ship – which is set to sail in from Dec 15, 2025.
Disney also revealed that for the first time for a Disney Cruise Line, the Disney Adventure cruise will have three all-new attractions on the upper decks in an adventure zone dedicated to the Marvel Universe – one of which will be the Ironcycle Test Run, the longest rollercoaster at sea.
There'll also be an all-new Broadway-style musical Remember, developed exclusively for the Disney Adventure.
"Today we unveil the spectacular new Disney Adventure to the world,” said Sarah Fox, vice president and regional general manager (Southeast Asia) of Disney Cruise Line.
“Sailing on primarily three- and four-night voyages designed with only dedicated days at sea, the ship will include something for everyone. From fun and interactive spaces for kids, to relaxing venues for adults to unwind, to entertaining and engaging places for families to enjoy together, guests will find endless adventures from bow to stern.”
Here's a glimpse at what the spaces will look like:
1. DISNEY IMAGINATION GARDEN
True to its name, the area serves as an enchanted valley, a charming garden, and a performance venue – all in one.
Look forward to the state-of-the-art Garden Stage with three-deck-high LED screens, setting a wondrous scene for guests with its open-air seating. It will be home to several shows starring Disney and Marvel characters including: Let’s Set Sail, a high-energy dance party that will jumpstart the fun on embarkation day; and Avengers Assemble!, an epic battle of Marvel Super Heroes and Villains.
You've also got Captain Jack Sparrow & the Siren Queen, a swashbuckling adventure helmed by the charming Captain Jack Sparrow; Mickey’s Colour Spin Dance Party, a vibrant and energetic celebration perfect for Disney music lovers of all ages; and Baymax Super Exercise Expo, a musical exercise show inspired by the members of Big Hero 6.
2. TOY STORY PLACE
You've got a friend in Toy Story Place which will have themed food venues and water play areas.
The area will include playful water features inspired by the films, including a large family pool, multiple whirlpools, towering water slides and interactive splash pads.
3. SAN FRANSOKYO STREET
Dive into the world of the 2014 hit film Big Hero 6 at San Fransokyo Street. The areas will have interactive games, shops, cinemas and more – everything you'd expect from a bustling metropolitan.
Guests will find Big Hero Arcade, a family gaming lounge whose centrepiece is Hiro Training Zone.
The immersive training simulator allows groups of four to put their skills to the test as they run, dodge and block their way across a high-tech gaming floor.
4. TOWN SQUARE
Wish upon a star and make your dreams come true and this enchanted forest that's filled with shops, lounges, cafes, restaurants, and entertainment venues.
Look forward to many entertainment experiences, including the signature Walt Disney Theatre. The palace is equipped with state-of-the-art production equipment. Inspired by the classic animated film Fantasia, Walt Disney Theatre will be adorned in elegant blue tones and radiant gold accents. Every guest aboard the Disney Adventure will have the opportunity to experience two original Broadway-style productions during their voyage.
The first production is Remember, a heartfelt tale of love and longing starring the adorable robot couple from Wall-E, with appearances from other characters from the likes of Coco, Aladdin and The Little Mermaid.
The second is Disney Seas The Adventure which features rousing renditions of iconic songs starring Goofy and characters from Hercules, Tangled and more.
Also at the Town Square is the Royal Court, a lounge where guests can enjoy a variety of shows and appearances by beloved Disney characters.
Dining options at the Town Square include Enchanted Summer Restaurant, Navigator’s Club, Hollywood Spotlight Club and Tiana's Bayou Lounge.
5. DISNEY DISCOVERY REEF
Find out what goes on under the sea – and above it – in this area which features characters from The Little Mermaid, Lilo & Stitch, Finding Nemo and Luca.
You can also dine and shop here, with options including Stitch’s ‘Ohana Grill, a quick service diner dishing up burgers, sandwiches and other classic American fare; Bewitching Boba and Brews where guests can sip on popular bubble teas and Cosmic Kebabs which offers pitas and kebabs.
6. WAYFINDER BAY
See the line where the sky meets the sea and find out how far you'll go at Wayfinder Bay. The poolside retreat will reflect the Pacific Islands-inspired artistry of Moana and offer stunning views of the sea and sky onboard the ship.
There'll also be a pool that doubles as a one-of-a-kind performance venue for live shows and interactive events, including Moana: Call of the Sea – a musical adventure that retells Moana’s epic quest.
7. MARVEL LANDING
Assemble your loved ones in this area to live out your Marvel fantasies. Guests can experience Avengers-level adventures on three new attractions and experiences inspired by iconic Marvel heroes.
On Ironcycle Test Run, a 250-metre-long rollercoaster, guests will test-drive Tony Stark’s latest Ironcycle prototype on a thrilling high-speed circuit and be suspended up to 9 metres above the upper decks.
Aboard Pym Quantum Racers, guests will steer Pym Tech-modified mini-cars on an oversized toy set track. On Groot Galaxy Spin, they will ride onboard a Nova Corp Bass Jumper, set to upbeat music.
8. STATEROOMS AND CONCIERGE
Recharge after an exhilarating day in the assortment of rooms onboard the trip. Take your pick from rooms that show the beautiful ocean vistas or those with scenic views of the ship’s spectacular promenades.
The rooms also come with special Disney touches and family-friendly conveniences such as striking artwork that captures the spirit of a beloved Disney character and stunning headboard pieces that depict storybook settings.
For those who want an even more luxurious experience, opt for the multiple concierge suites which have modern open-concept designs and spacious one-bedroom layouts. Each will offer a stunning ocean view and will accommodate at least five guests with dedicated areas for lounging, dining and sleeping.
The ship will also have two royal suites themed after Frozen characters Anna and Elsa. The former evokes summertime with rich wood tones and purple accents. The latter has icy light fixtures and snowflake patterns.
Each suite comes with a spacious living room, a dining area with bar, a large main bedroom, a kids’ room with bunk beds, two ensuite bathrooms and an extended verandah with a private whirlpool and lounge chairs.
The Disney Adventure is expected to hold approximately 6,700 passengers, with around 2,500 crew members.
Bookings will be open from Dec 10, 2024 and details on pricing and sailing dates will be released on Nov 14, 2024.