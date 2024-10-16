First look at Disney Adventure cruise: Iron Man rollercoaster, exclusive Disney musicals, Frozen suites and more

If you're still deliberating on whether you should board the highly-anticipated Disney Adventure cruise next year, perhaps this will sway your mind.

On Wednesday (Oct 16), Disney held a "grand reveal" event at Marina Bay Sands which gave attendees a detailed sneak peek at accommodations and the themed areas onboard the ship – which is set to sail in from Dec 15, 2025.

Disney also revealed that for the first time for a Disney Cruise Line, the Disney Adventure cruise will have three all-new attractions on the upper decks in an adventure zone dedicated to the Marvel Universe – one of which will be the Ironcycle Test Run, the longest rollercoaster at sea.