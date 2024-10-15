Is matching outfits with your partner cringey or cool? Plus, tips on how to pull it off

As an older millennial, the mention of “couple dressing” triggers immediate flashbacks to Britney and Justin’s horrendous denim disaster and Posh and Becks’ leather-clad power couple phase in the early 2000s. Those were the days when love was expressed through questionable fashion choices, where looking like you raided each other’s wardrobes was somehow considered peak romance.

Thankfully, it seems the world has finally figured out how to do couple dressing right – or at least, in a way that doesn’t induce an immediate eye-roll. But is this trend really cool now, or are we just getting better at convincing ourselves that it is? Let’s dive in.

WHY DO SOME COUPLES LIKE TO MATCH OUTFITS?

In her book The Psychology Of Fashion, cognitive psychologist Carolyn Mair explains that mimicking the style of people we love boosts our self-esteem and our connection with them, noting that “women tend to… relate their self-esteem to the quality of their relationships”.

Couple dressing can also be seen as an extension of the relationship itself – it’s a visual representation of unity and shared identity. Such mirroring, according to fashion psychologist Dawnn Karen, is connected to a high level of happiness and contentment within the relationship.