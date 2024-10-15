Is matching outfits with your partner cringey or cool? Plus, tips on how to pull it off
Couple dressing: Is it a fashion faux pas or a bold sartorial statement? Let’s delve into the psychology behind coordinating outfits and get inspired by style-savvy duos who are redefining the trend.
As an older millennial, the mention of “couple dressing” triggers immediate flashbacks to Britney and Justin’s horrendous denim disaster and Posh and Becks’ leather-clad power couple phase in the early 2000s. Those were the days when love was expressed through questionable fashion choices, where looking like you raided each other’s wardrobes was somehow considered peak romance.
Thankfully, it seems the world has finally figured out how to do couple dressing right – or at least, in a way that doesn’t induce an immediate eye-roll. But is this trend really cool now, or are we just getting better at convincing ourselves that it is? Let’s dive in.
WHY DO SOME COUPLES LIKE TO MATCH OUTFITS?
In her book The Psychology Of Fashion, cognitive psychologist Carolyn Mair explains that mimicking the style of people we love boosts our self-esteem and our connection with them, noting that “women tend to… relate their self-esteem to the quality of their relationships”.
Couple dressing can also be seen as an extension of the relationship itself – it’s a visual representation of unity and shared identity. Such mirroring, according to fashion psychologist Dawnn Karen, is connected to a high level of happiness and contentment within the relationship.
In the era of social media, approval from the masses plays a big role in encouraging couples to match.
Take, for example, Tsuyoshi and Tomi Seki (@bonpon511), a 60-something Japanese couple whose coordinated outfits have gone viral on Instagram. Their playful use of patterns – think gingham checks, polka dots and stripes – paired with bold primary hues has made them a favourite in the fashion world. They first gained fame in 2016 after their daughter shared photos of them online, and the overwhelmingly positive response prompted the creation of their own Instagram page.
Despite already having a similar fashion sense, the couple acknowledged that their rise to social media stardom has inspired them to coordinate their outfits more closely. With 800,000 followers and counting, their matching ensembles clearly resonate.
But do their followers genuinely love their twinning style, or is it the wholesome appeal of an elderly couple embracing modern trends? The line between admiration and novelty is a fine one. However, there's no denying that their confidence and adventurous approach to fashion keep their looks fun and authentic, making them style icons in their own right.
At the same time, a strong relationship allows room for individual expression. While some couples love to match closely, others find balance in complementing each other’s style without being overly identical.
Japan-based duo Seoyoung and Yu (@_toh_), for instance, often wear outfits that reflect their distinct personalities while maintaining a cohesive, unified appearance. Their approach is rooted in subtle coordination – think shared colour palettes, complementary silhouettes and minimalist aesthetics. By avoiding head-to-toe matching in favour of harmony, they offer a more modern, sophisticated take on couple dressing.
THE EVOLUTION OF FASHION POWER COUPLES
Before Britney and Justin’s infamous matching denim looks becoming a cautionary tale, there were sartorially synced couples who set the bar high: Mick and Bianca Jagger’s rock ‘n’ roll glamour, David Bowie and Iman’s avant-garde elegance, and Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet’s boho chic.
Today, fashion-savvy celebrities continue to redefine couple style with effortless cool. Pop singer Dua Lipa has embraced a more understated look since dating actor Callum Turner. Opting for coordinated denim outfits, Dua complements her partner’s laid-back style with her own signature flair, adding statement accessories like Alaia mesh flats and a Bottega Veneta Gemelli bag to maintain her glamorous edge.
Korean stars Shin Min-ah and Kim Woo-bin showcase another update in couple dressing. During a Parisian getaway, they opted for the same item – a crisp white shirt – but styled in different ways.
The actress went for a chic monochrome ensemble with matching white flared trousers and sleek black accessories, while her partner kept it casual with relaxed khakis and sneakers.
Perhaps one of the best examples of couple style evolution comes from none other than David and Victoria Beckham. Once known for their over-the-top matching outfits, they’ve since become one of fashion's most stylish couples. Today, they exude sophistication, often seen in complementary but not identical looks – Victoria’s sleek tailoring from her own brand paired with David’s refined yet relaxed aesthetic.
Fully aware of their fashion history, the Beckhams recently celebrated their 25th anniversary by donning their iconic purple wedding outfits for a cheeky Instagram post, showcasing their playful side while continuing to evolve as style icons.
TO MATCH OR NOT TO MATCH
So, how do we define what’s cringey and what’s cool when it comes to dressing as a duo? Truthfully, it’s all about personal preference – what matters most is that you feel good in what you wear. That said, there are some ways to approach couple dressing that can make it feel more stylish and less contrived. They key often lies in subtlety and intention.
Outfits that feel too forced or identical can sometimes fall flat, but when couples aim to complement each other – whether through shared colour schemes, textures, or even just a cohesive vibe – it creates a harmonious look that feels natural and effortless. Ultimately, if you and your partner are having fun and staying true to your individual styles, you’re already pulling it off.
4 TIPS FOR SLAYING COUPLE LOOKS
1. Coordinate, don’t copy: Instead of matching outfits, try coordinating elements like colour and shape. A harmonious palette, along with a similar aesthetic – for example, clean lines and unfussy tailoring – can add sophistication to your couple style without becoming overly matchy.
2. Keep it low-key: Whether it’s through shared accessories like understated leather bags or subtle nods to one another’s outfits through layering, your goal is to look like you belong together without making it too obvious that your outfits were meticulously planned.
3. Play with contrast: For instance, your partner can wear an oversized, structured blazer in muted tones, while you opt for a streamlined, fitted look in the same colour family. This contrast creates a dynamic visual balance where both individuals stand out, while at the same time, your outfits form a cohesive whole.
4. Know your own style: Make sure your individual style isn’t lost in the coordination. The best couple looks happen when both partners bring their unique fashion sense to the table. Love vintage-inspired fashion? Try pairing a retro floral dress with a modern handbag that picks up on the colours of your partner’s minimalist outfit.
FOLLOW THESE ACCOUNTS FOR INSPIRATION
For those looking to dip their toes into the world of couple dressing, these Instagram accounts are a goldmine of inspiration:
1. @akiandkoichi: Japanese-American couple Aki and Koichi have captivated Instagram with their charmingly coordinated yet down-to-earth looks with clean lines and soft colours. Their style is proof that couple dressing can be fun and elegant at any age.
2. @jaimetoutcheztoi: For a contemporary, fashion-forward take on couple dressing, check out this stylish French duo. They often experiment with monochromatic looks and edgy pieces, showcasing an effortlessly cool vibe that sets them apart.
3. @young_emperors: This New York-based pair may dazzle with identical statement outfits for their curated photoshoots, but their everyday looks are where they truly shine. Their casual, coordinated styles offer a refined take on couple dressing, blending subtlety with easy sophistication.
4. @knt_myk: This Japanese duo’s coordinated style offers inspiration for low-key date outfits. Featuring comfy staples like oversized sweaters and loose dresses, their easy-to-wear style is perfect for couples who want to dress alike without being too matchy-matchy.