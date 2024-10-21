Tickets for Stefanie Sun's 2025 Singapore concert on sale from Oct 28
Sun will be performing on Apr 5 and 6 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium as part of her Aut Nihilo: Sun Yanzi In Concert tour.
Singaporean Mandopop darling Stefanie Sun's first full-length solo concert on home soil in 11 years will be held on Apr 5 and 6 at 8pm at the Singapore Indoor Stadium. The shows are part of her Aut Nihilo: Sun Yanzi In Concert tour.
KrisFlyer members are eligible for first-priority ticket access from 10am to 11.59pm on Oct 28.
Following that, eligible UOB card members will qualify for presale tickets on Oct 29 from 10am to 12pm.
This timeslot is open to those in Singapore who hold the Reserve Card, Visa Infinite Metal Card and Regal Business Metal Card; those in Malaysia who hold the Visa Infinite Metal Card and Zenith Card; those in Thailand who hold the Reserve Card; and those in Indonesia who hold the Zenith Card.
After UOB's priority ticketing sales, UOB cardmembers holding any card will then be able to purchase tickets on Oct 29 from 1pm to 11.59pm.
General sales for the public begin on Oct 30 from 10am.
Ticket prices start from S$148 (US$113) and all tickets can be bought via Ticketmaster.
The concert isn't just a return to the stage for Stefanie Sun. It also marks her 25th year as a singer, during which she sold more than 30 million records worldwide, cementing her position as a Mandopop icon.
Aut Nihilo, the name of her concert, is loosely translated from Latin to mean “or nothing at all”, according to a press release by IMC Live Global.
This postscript appears in famous quotes like “Omnia aut nihil” (all or nothing) and “Aut optimum aut nihil” (the best or nothing at all). In this context, Aut Nihilo "suggests focus and strength... almost a proclamation to move onward and beyond".
"On the other hand, to focus on just 'aut nihilo' as is, 'nothing' becomes a considered option. There is a chance for something to cease being, for hope of perhaps something new. The anticipation of a sunset, viewing the inevitable, a promise of something to look forward to, a question or a proclamation, a flow and ebb, a time of strength and reflection," the press release stated.
After kicking off her tour in Singapore, Stefanie Sun will perform in other locations across Asia, including Shanghai, Shenzhen, Beijing, Nanjing, Chongqing, Taiwan, Malaysia and Hong Kong.