Tickets for Stefanie Sun's 2025 Singapore concert on sale from Oct 28

Singaporean Mandopop darling Stefanie Sun's first full-length solo concert on home soil in 11 years will be held on Apr 5 and 6 at 8pm at the Singapore Indoor Stadium. The shows are part of her Aut Nihilo: Sun Yanzi In Concert tour.

KrisFlyer members are eligible for first-priority ticket access from 10am to 11.59pm on Oct 28.

Following that, eligible UOB card members will qualify for presale tickets on Oct 29 from 10am to 12pm.

This timeslot is open to those in Singapore who hold the Reserve Card, Visa Infinite Metal Card and Regal Business Metal Card; those in Malaysia who hold the Visa Infinite Metal Card and Zenith Card; those in Thailand who hold the Reserve Card; and those in Indonesia who hold the Zenith Card.

After UOB's priority ticketing sales, UOB cardmembers holding any card will then be able to purchase tickets on Oct 29 from 1pm to 11.59pm.

General sales for the public begin on Oct 30 from 10am.

Ticket prices start from S$148 (US$113) and all tickets can be bought via Ticketmaster.