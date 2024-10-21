Do you enjoy watching true crime TV shows to relax? What does that say about you?
Been chilling with Jeffrey Dahmer and the Zodiac Killer on Netflix? What are the signs to look out for that say you’ve gone too far?
For many Singaporeans of my generation, the interest in the true crime genre probably began in the early 80s with the Adrian Lim murder cases. There weren’t podcasts or docuseries then but news reports on the ritualistic killings of two children in Toa Payoh were lapped up by a shocked public hungry for details.
Fast-forward to present day and true crime is truly having its moment. No one bats an eye if you curl up with the Zodiac Killer on TV at the end of a long day. You wouldn’t be ostracised if you admitted to listening to the chilling modus operandi of a psychopath to help calm you down on a crowded MRT. Hey, whatever floats your boat – even if it involves drowning and dismembering.
And you aren’t alone in your guilty pleasure.
“There are clients who do prefer true crime shows,” said Dr Annabelle Chow, the principal clinical psychologist at Annabelle Psychology
Sam Roberts, the founder and executive director of Olive Branch Psychology, shared the same observation. “I don't have a specific number of how many clients watch true crime shows, but I do know that some, particularly those with stressful routines, turn to the contents of horror or crime movies to unwind.”
John Shepherd Lim, the chief wellbeing officer of Singapore Counselling Centre, also revealed that "it is not uncommon to come across clients who use true crime shows or documentaries as a way to unwind".
What is it about horrific crimes that draw us to them like a moth to fire? And does this proverbial flame have any repercussions if we get obsessed and flutter too close? We find out.
WHY DO WE ENJOY TRUE CRIME?
First, just how popular is this gory genre? “A global study by CivicScience reveals that 31 per cent of adults regularly watch true crime,” said Roberts. In other words, about three in every 10 people you know find entertainment in murder mysteries and whodunnits.
Based on the average daily rankings of top podcasts on Apple and Spotify, true crime is the No 1 genre, according to Forbes. Aficionados would no doubt have heard of Serial, an investigative journalism podcast that narrates a non-fiction case over multiple episodes. For a more local flavour, there is Heinous – An Asian True Crime Podcast on MeListen.
"True crime shows, documentaries or podcasts can be addictive as they provide a sense of thrill and danger to viewers in their own controlled and safe environment," said Lim.
On the flipside, if you consume a lot of true crime content, you might want to ask yourself: Do you have anxiety, stress, or trauma-related issues?
"While not always directly linked, an obsession with true crime can sometimes stem from unresolved fear, hypervigilance, or even a subconscious desire for control over unpredictable, frightening scenarios," said Lim. "For some individuals, immersing themselves in these stories could be an attempt to process their own feelings of vulnerability or insecurity."
ARE FICTIONALISED CASES OR REAL-LIFE ONES MORE POPULAR?
According to Roberts, both real and fictionalised versions of true crime attract audiences. “But documentaries and real-life cases seem to have a special preference,” he said. “This preference may stem from the fact that real cases offer a sense of authenticity and gravitas, where people could feel like they are engaging with history or understanding complex legal and criminal systems.”
Fictionalised stories, on the other hand, provide a balance between realism and dramatic storytelling, but probably giving viewers a less intense but still captivating experience, he said.
Dr Chow agreed that both fiction and non-fiction crime stories have their audiences. Citing Netflix’s series about US serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, she highlighted that the TV show surpassed the billion-hour mark in viewing time, making it one of the most watched series on the streaming platform.
“The realistic nature of the series might have made it eerie and thus, more interesting to viewers as there might have been an increased sense of ‘involvement’ with the crimes depicted,” she said.
On the other hand, fictionalised crime stories may be more “palatable” to those who aren’t too concerned with the gruesome nature of the crime, said Dr Chow. These fans may find the stories “fun and enticing” by treating them like crossword puzzles.
“Common to both genres are aspects of problem-solving and cognitive stimulation involved in making sense of complex narratives complete with details on investigations, clues, and the process of justice,” she said.
WHY DO MORE WOMEN THAN MEN ENJOY TRUE CRIME?
A 2010 study by the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign found that women tend to be drawn towards true crime stories more than men, according to BBC Science Focus.
“While both men and women are certainly capable of enjoying true crime dramas, women may gravitate towards this genre more due to our keener sense of empathy and interest in psychological analysis,” said Dr Chow.
She continued: “Women generally exhibit greater levels of empathy and emotional sensitivity. True crime dramas often evoke emotional responses as they highlight suffering, emotional toll, and aspects of justice. As women, we may find themselves drawn to these stories, relating to the victims or understanding the psychological nuances of the criminals”.
Another reason, said Lim, could be a desire for preparedness. "Many women face societal pressures around personal safety," he said. Seeing how offenders lure their victims gives women an understanding of how to possibly navigate the situation should they find themselves in a similar situation.
"This increases their sense of control and confidence in tackling dangerous situations should they find themselves in one," said Lim.
CAN THERE BE PSYCHOLOGICAL ISSUES AT PLAY?
"Enjoying true crime shows does not necessarily reflect anything negative about a person," said Lim. "Many people are simply curious about human behaviour, justice, and the complexities of crime-solving.
However, cautioned Roberts, if you have obsessive tendencies, you may fixate on these shows as part of a coping mechanism, which is unhealthy.
Dr Chow isn’t aware of any direct or well-researched links between those who enjoy true crime TV shows and their mental health concerns. But “in some cases, psychological factors may explain why people might be drawn to crime dramas”, she said, “and whether these factors overlap with certain mental health conditions or personality traits”.
“For example, it was reported that a 23-year-old South Korean had murdered a stranger ‘out of curiosity’ due to her obsession with crime shows and novels,” recalled Dr Chow.
“She was also reported to have scored highly on psychopath tests. However, there is no evidence I am aware of to support a link between mental health conditions and true crime obsessions.”
HAVE YOU HAD CLIENTS WHO’LL VISIT THE CRIME SCENE OR CONTACT THE MURDERER?
The experts have not encountered such clients locally. But a quick search online would call up information about people with hybristophilia, a sexual attraction to criminals. Furthermore, self-identified hybristophiles would come together on Reddit to discuss their attractions to serial killers.
“Yes, there have been documented cases globally, where true crime enthusiasts visit crime scenes and some also write to the offenders,” said Roberts. “In Singapore, I don't see a notable trend of this kind, but globally, it’s often driven by a deep need for connection or understanding.”
Lim agreed that such rare behaviour "could stem from a desire for a deeper connection or understanding of the events, particularly when they feel emotionally invested". "For some, there is also a thrill in interacting with a notorious figure or being close to something that feels historically or culturally significant."
However, such actions can indicate an unhealthy fascination that needs addressing, said Lim.
WHEN DOES THE ENJOYMENT OF TRUE CRIME BECOME AN ISSUE?
When your mental health starts to suffer as was the case of Diana (not her real name), a client whom Roberts treated. The 28-year-old married woman regularly watched crime and horror movies to unwind after a long day.
“Initially, she found them intriguing and educational,” he said. But over time, she began feeling “anxious, frequently double-checking locks at home, and becoming fearful of strangers”.
Diana’s fascination with real crime documentaries sometimes spilled over into conversations about what she would do in case of danger, making her hyper-vigilant and restless, said Roberts. “Through therapy, she learned to manage her anxiety better and while she still enjoys the genre occasionally, she has since limited her consumption to avoid exacerbating her fears,” he said.
In a nutshell, consuming true crime content becomes concerning when it interferes with daily life, said Dr Chow. Here are some signs she has highlighted:
- Impaired functioning: When work, relationships or self-care is affected.
- Difficulty separating fiction from reality: Some individuals may struggle to distinguish the dramatisation of crime stories from real life, leading to irrational fears or beliefs.
- Fascination with crime: A heightened curiosity that goes beyond interest, leading to dangerous thoughts or desires to replicate criminal behaviour.
- Condoning violence: Developing a desensitised or sympathetic view toward criminal behaviour can indicate a problematic relationship with the content.
- Excessive paranoia: Persistent fear or anxiety about personal safety or mistrust of others as a result of consuming too much true crime media.