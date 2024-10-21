Do you enjoy watching true crime TV shows to relax? What does that say about you?

For many Singaporeans of my generation, the interest in the true crime genre probably began in the early 80s with the Adrian Lim murder cases. There weren’t podcasts or docuseries then but news reports on the ritualistic killings of two children in Toa Payoh were lapped up by a shocked public hungry for details.

Fast-forward to present day and true crime is truly having its moment. No one bats an eye if you curl up with the Zodiac Killer on TV at the end of a long day. You wouldn’t be ostracised if you admitted to listening to the chilling modus operandi of a psychopath to help calm you down on a crowded MRT. Hey, whatever floats your boat – even if it involves drowning and dismembering.

And you aren’t alone in your guilty pleasure.

“There are clients who do prefer true crime shows,” said Dr Annabelle Chow, the principal clinical psychologist at Annabelle Psychology

Sam Roberts, the founder and executive director of Olive Branch Psychology, shared the same observation. “I don't have a specific number of how many clients watch true crime shows, but I do know that some, particularly those with stressful routines, turn to the contents of horror or crime movies to unwind.”