More than just malls: Outdoor activities around JB to enjoy including hiking trails, nature parks, campsites and more

The funny thing about Singaporeans in Johor Bahru is how they tend to stick to the big malls and hover around downtown or Austin Heights. We’re so habituated to urban life that we seek out comforting urbanity when abroad. No judgment, just an observation, and I say “you do you”.

Personally, hardcore enthusiasts/snobs look at me askance for not having professional hiking or cycling gear. Thankfully, folks north of the Johor Straits aren’t as judgy and if you want to try your first ATV ride, check out a camping site next to rapids or do a short hike, go right ahead. No one will titter as you scream bloody murder on the zipline.

If you head out of JB downtown, just 30 to 90 minutes by road, there’s a whole other universe waiting to be explored. Village folk in countryside kampungs are also much more welcoming (and patient) than city dwellers so you needn’t worry.

Go ahead and breathe, cut loose, and you do you.