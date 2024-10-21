Tickets to Blackpink member Lisa's fan meeting in Singapore on sale from Oct 21

Blackpink member Lisa will hold a fan meeting at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Nov 11 at 8pm as the first stop on her fan meeting tour in Asia.

Tickets for DBS and POSB cardmembers will go on sale on Monday (Oct 21) at 12pm on Ticketmaster. General sale will begin Oct 22 at 12pm. Tickets are priced from S$168 (US$128).

Lisa's agency Lloud had announced a month prior that her fan meeting tour in Asia would also see her visiting Bangkok, Jakarta, Kaohsiung and Hong Kong.

Beyond her success in Blackpink, Lisa has made a name for herself as a solo artiste, with singles Lalisa and Money charting in the top 10 of the Billboard Global 200. This year alone, the Thai singer-rapper released three new songs – Rockstar, New Woman and Moonlit Floor.