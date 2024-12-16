Twice's Tzuyu confirms she has a master's degree in applied psychology
The Taiwanese singer confirmed the news to a fan after a clipping of her achievements, reportedly made by her elementary school, made its rounds online.
It looks like we can add Twice member Tzuyu to the list of smart K-pop idols. The 25-year-old Taiwanese singer recently confirmed she has earned a master's degree in applied psychology.
Rumours of her scholastic achievement first spread after a flyer of her accomplishments, said to be made by her elementary school, was uploaded online.
The flyer was reportedly made by her alma mater Fuxing Elementary School, in celebration of its 30th anniversary. Highlighting notable graduates from the school, the Taipei-based institution listed the achievements of Tzuyu – whose real name is Chou Tzu-yu.
These include being the third soloist from Twice (after Nayeon and Jihyo), graduating from Hanlim Arts High School, and making the list of TC Candler's most beautiful faces.
However, the achievement that garnered the most attention was Tzuyu's master's degree in applied psychology from Miguel de Cervantes European University in Spain.
Some doubted the authenticity of the flyer, given the Run Away singer's busy schedule for the past few years.
However, Tzuyu put those rumours to rest during a recent fan call with X user sorakonnn.
When asked if reports of her master's degree were true, Tzuyu replied: "Yes. Whenever I was free, I would go online to study."
She then added she studied for the degree for over a year.
Tzuyu's achievement has since garnered praise from netizens who called her "a beauty with brains". One user wrote: "On top of studying at a university for her master's degree, Tzuyu also uses her free time to do philanthropic works too. Beauty, brains, talent and heart. Tzuyu really is the complete package."
Others made jokes about the situation including "Imagine being peer-reviewed by a Twice member" and "Tzuyu took a master's degree to know what's inside [Twice member] Nayeon's mind".
Twice recently released their 14th mini album Strategy which features the title track of the same name with American rapper Megan Thee Stallion. The album debuted at number four on the Billboard 200 chart – making Twice the first K-pop girl group to land six different albums in the top 10 of that chart.