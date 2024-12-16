Twice's Tzuyu confirms she has a master's degree in applied psychology

The flyer was reportedly made by her alma mater Fuxing Elementary School, in celebration of its 30th anniversary. Highlighting notable graduates from the school, the Taipei-based institution listed the achievements of Tzuyu – whose real name is Chou Tzu-yu.

These include being the third soloist from Twice (after Nayeon and Jihyo), graduating from Hanlim Arts High School, and making the list of TC Candler's most beautiful faces.

However, the achievement that garnered the most attention was Tzuyu's master's degree in applied psychology from Miguel de Cervantes European University in Spain.

Some doubted the authenticity of the flyer, given the Run Away singer's busy schedule for the past few years.