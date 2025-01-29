She's 12, obsessed with Chinese culture, and excels in the gaohu, erhu and Teochew opera

If you live in Punggol and hear the faint sounds of a horse neighing, you're not hallucinating. It is likely Clarissa See, whose daily 90-minute erhu practice may fill the air with an uncanny mimicry of life's sounds.

With just two strings and a bow on the Chinese music instrument, the Primary Six student is also able to conjure vivid imagery of chirping birds and blaring ambulance sirens.

It sometimes takes a few seconds for people to realise the crisp, full-bodied sounds come from the petite girl in front of them, playing with intense focus. But their astonishment only adds to her joy from excelling at the erhu.

Clarissa fell in love with its sounds after hearing it at a Singapore Chinese Orchestra concert when she was six.

“When I (started learning the) erhu, I thought it’s something fun and just a toy,” she shared. “But when I got older, I (realised) that the erhu tells people stories from the sound and lets them know what is happening in the song, like if it’s sadness or joy.”

In 2024, Clarissa received the Mapletree-Teng scholarship after previously unsuccessful attempts. The award supports recipients from less-privileged backgrounds in mastering their chosen Chinese instrument.

She, of course, chose the erhu.