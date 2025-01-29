She's 12, obsessed with Chinese culture, and excels in the gaohu, erhu and Teochew opera
Clarissa See fell in love with the erhu, a traditional Chinese bowed string instrument, when she was in kindergarten. Six years later, she's also picked up the gaohu, Teochew opera, Chinese dance and martial arts – all before even finishing primary school.
If you live in Punggol and hear the faint sounds of a horse neighing, you're not hallucinating. It is likely Clarissa See, whose daily 90-minute erhu practice may fill the air with an uncanny mimicry of life's sounds.
With just two strings and a bow on the Chinese music instrument, the Primary Six student is also able to conjure vivid imagery of chirping birds and blaring ambulance sirens.
It sometimes takes a few seconds for people to realise the crisp, full-bodied sounds come from the petite girl in front of them, playing with intense focus. But their astonishment only adds to her joy from excelling at the erhu.
Clarissa fell in love with its sounds after hearing it at a Singapore Chinese Orchestra concert when she was six.
“When I (started learning the) erhu, I thought it’s something fun and just a toy,” she shared. “But when I got older, I (realised) that the erhu tells people stories from the sound and lets them know what is happening in the song, like if it’s sadness or joy.”
In 2024, Clarissa received the Mapletree-Teng scholarship after previously unsuccessful attempts. The award supports recipients from less-privileged backgrounds in mastering their chosen Chinese instrument.
She, of course, chose the erhu.
MULTIPLE PASSIONS, MULTIPLE TALENTS
The erhu is not the only Chinese instrument or art form that Clarissa, at all of 12 years old, is proficient in and passionate about.
She became the youngest gaohu player for the Singapore National Youth Chinese Orchestra last year. The gaohu, also a Chinese bowed string instrument, is seen as the higher-pitched cousin of the erhu.
“The first time I touched the gaohu, the pitch was very high, higher than erhu. The gaohu is very bright and it brings energy to the music. I think it’s very interesting,” she recalled.
Competitions like the Singapore Chinese Music Competition – in which she landed a spot in the finals last year – are part of the thrill too, giving her a regular platform to perfect her skills before she's good enough to perform.
“The day before the final round (of the Singapore Chinese Music Competition last year), I practised seven hours in my teacher’s house. It’s tiring but I enjoy it,” she added.
Clarissa’s interests in Chinese culture and the stage also extend to Chinese dance, martial arts and Teochew opera. She started to train with Nam Hwa Opera troupe at age eight.
“When I (went) to Teochew opera for the first time, the costumes (were) very beautiful and I liked the makeup. When I wear the make-up and the costume, I think that I'm stepping back in time,” she said.
Her years-long dedication to the unconventional extracurricular activity paid off when she won China’s Little Plum Blossom award last year, said to be the highest honour given to outstanding young talent in Chinese opera art. And it’s not hard to see why.
MAKING TIME FOR EXCELLENCE
Last year, Clarissa’s average week comprised two days of orchestra rehearsals after school: One for gaohu section training, and another, with the whole orchestra. On her own, she also made sure to practise the erhu and gaohu for 90- and 60-minutes daily respectively.
She also found time for her co-curricular activity (CCA), Scouts, after-school Higher Chinese lessons, and tuition in English, math and science.
And she could get busier this year, with the Primary School Leaving Examination (PSLE) and an erhu exam on the calendar.
But the busy student plans to take it in stride, as always.
“It’s all about planning. I will do my homework after I come back from school. If I have some quiz that the teacher gave us, I will do it first then practise my erhu and gaohu. Then if I have free time, I will practise my Teochew opera. And if I’m feeling tired, (I will) relax and go play badminton,” she said matter-of-factly.
“Before I sleep, I will revise my science because we have to memorise some of the topics and scientific terms. And sometimes, I will read some Chinese story books to revise my Chinese.”
Clarissa’s hardwon discipline is not without struggle, however, according to her mum Deng Xiu Wei. She has seen her daughter mature through her love for Chinese music over the past six years.
“When she was six, it was really tough. We’d wake up at six o'clock and brush our teeth, then at 6.30am, we would practise erhu until 7am. She wouldn’t feel good, and we had some fights during that time,” Deng recalled.
The “turning points” were landing the Mapletree-Teng scholarship that “gave her a lot of encouragement”, as well as a coveted spot in the Singapore National Youth Chinese Orchestra. The latter made Clarissa “more motivated and more disciplined”.
“She has a very full schedule now (but) she's very disciplined to manage her timetable. And usually I would check with her first before arranging any class for her,” Deng added.
“She was very forgetful previously … and sometimes the online class or physical class, she would just easily forget. But learning music helped her a lot (to) grow.”
MANAGING “HEALTHY STRESS”
Deng, however, is cautious not to push her daughter too hard, despite her talent. If Clarissa eventually decides Chinese music isn’t for her, she would have her mum’s full support.
On the contrary, Deng added, she’s learnt to be a “better mum” from watching Clarissa take on multiple commitments with aplomb.
It has also allowed her to show equal support for Clarissa’s younger brother, Josh, who is himself involved in Teochew opera and plays the cello. There is no sense of rivalry between the siblings – only good-natured ribbing.
“Children are unique. As a parent, I will use the torchlight to find a way for them and let them find a way by themselves. They have their own pace and their own terms as well,” said Deng.
During competitions, Clarissa is usually the calmer and more level-headed of the mother-daughter pair, soothing her mum’s nerves while reaching for realistic goals.
“She would never think: ‘I want to get gold or silver or any prizes.’ She just sets a very suitable goal for herself. For example, this time (at the Singapore Chinese Music Competition), our target was getting to the final – and she did it,” added Deng.
“Previously I always fought with Clarissa when she played an inaccurate tune. I would tell her, ‘Hey it’s out of tune, you need to redo’, but I realise that doesn’t work for her … (It) made us have a very unhealthy relationship.
“It’s better to give her some space then she’ll do it by herself. Now I know the technique, I would just leave her alone. She would settle it by herself.”
But stress is not necessarily bad, Deng believes. She was an erhu player in her youth too, and currently teaches piano part-time, aside from her job in the Chinese arts and culture sector.
“I always create some platform for my students. That's why I know Clarissa needs an environment to explore more, so she will keep this interest,” she said, pointing to the regular competitions her daughter participates in.
“Sometimes we need healthy stress. I will try to support her every time she makes a mistake.”
At least for Clarissa, the spotlight seems a powerful motivator. Whether she’s moving audiences with a sorrowful tune on the erhu or an amusing action in Teochew opera, “I enjoy being on stage because I can connect with the audience”, she said.
“For Teochew opera, some of the audience are Teochew, so whenever I say some parts that are funny, they will laugh, then I will learn that this part I should say (it) funnier.”
If the nerves kick in on stage, especially while she’s playing the erhu or gaohu in the orchestra, a “deep breath” helps her regain her composure.
In the zone, Clarissa is self-possessed, her poise belying her age. Eager to show off her skills, she sets up her erhu beside Josh on his cello in their living room. The siblings play etudes, warming up their instruments, as their mum takes her place at the piano.
As Deng lifts the piano cover, Clarissa and Josh straighten their posture. They exchange a quick glance and a nod. It’s showtime.
After their mini family performance, Clarissa transitions seamlessly into a graceful dance, fan in one hand and handkerchief in the other. She commands the spartan living room floor, as if performing for a rapt audience of thousands, gaining confidence with every movement.
One almost forgets the professional performer hasn’t even taken her PSLE. But when asked how her family supports her passions, her mature demeanour softens into childlike cheekiness.
Her mum sits beside her while she practises the erhu and gaohu, her dad doles out verbal encouragement, and her grandparents nourish her with cooked food, she says.
“And my brother will keep quiet when I am practising,” she adds, ever a true elder sister.