Chinese actress Zhao Lusi makes first public appearance since abuse allegations, comforts crying fans
The 26-year-old actress-singer attended a fan meeting conducted by Chinese beverage company Viee on Saturday (Jan 25) – her first official public appearance since revealing that she had been abused.
The event, which was held in Chengdu, China, also saw Zhao addressing her health issues.
In 2024, The Love Like The Galaxy actress was spotted slumped in a wheelchair at a hospital, sparking concerns about her health. Subsequent videos of her were later released online – showing that Zhao had difficulty with basic motor functions such as walking and eating.
"I experienced symptoms of paralysis and loss of speech. It was very difficult but now, I am grateful for how far I have come," said Zhao at Saturday's event.
"Before Chinese New Year, I wanted to show everyone the progress I have made in my recovery," she added.
Zhao also interacted with fans during the event, comforting those who cried after seeing her.
A few days before the event, Zhao revealed in an interview with China-based publication Global Times that she is currently undergoing treatment for depression while supporting "vulnerable groups".
"I want to say the support and encouragement everyone gives me is incredibly valuable. Thus, I also hope to use my own strength to help as many people as I can, especially those who are struggling with mental health issues," she said.
