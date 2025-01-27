Chinese actress Zhao Lusi makes first public appearance since abuse allegations, comforts crying fans

On Saturday (Jan 25), Chinese actress Zhao Lusi, 26, attended a fan meeting organised by beverage company Viee – marking her first official public appearance since revealing her battle with depression and history of being abused.

The event, which was held in Chengdu, China, also saw Zhao addressing her health issues.

In 2024, The Love Like The Galaxy actress was spotted slumped in a wheelchair at a hospital, sparking concerns about her health. Subsequent videos of her were later released online – showing that Zhao had difficulty with basic motor functions such as walking and eating.