Actress Jeanette Aw brings her patisserie back to Japan for 6 pop-ups

Singaporean actress Jeanette Aw is taking her bakes abroad once more for her patisserie pop-ups.

This is the actress-baker's second time in Japan after successfully opening her first three pop-ups for her patisserie, Once Upon A Time, in Nagoya, Tokyo and Osaka back in January 2024. On all three days, she sold out her sweets and was moved to tears from the support.

This year, the bakery will hold six pop-ups, one each in Nagoya, Osaka and Kobe as well as three in Tokyo.

Once Upon A Time shared on their Instagram page on Saturday (Jan 18) images of Aw interacting with customers and signing their pastry boxes and bags at their first stop in JR Nagoya Takashimaya.