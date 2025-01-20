Actress Jeanette Aw brings her patisserie back to Japan for 6 pop-ups
The 45-year-old actress-baker saw massive success with her first slew of pop-ups last year in Japan and is back to sell her pastries and sweet treats for the second time.
Singaporean actress Jeanette Aw is taking her bakes abroad once more for her patisserie pop-ups.
This is the actress-baker's second time in Japan after successfully opening her first three pop-ups for her patisserie, Once Upon A Time, in Nagoya, Tokyo and Osaka back in January 2024. On all three days, she sold out her sweets and was moved to tears from the support.
This year, the bakery will hold six pop-ups, one each in Nagoya, Osaka and Kobe as well as three in Tokyo.
Once Upon A Time shared on their Instagram page on Saturday (Jan 18) images of Aw interacting with customers and signing their pastry boxes and bags at their first stop in JR Nagoya Takashimaya.
The post read: “Nagoya, you’ve truly stolen our hearts! Our first stop was filled with so much warmth, meeting customers who fell in love with our sweets last year and came back for more this Valentine’s season. Your support means the world to us! Thank you for making this journey so special!"
Aw's manager, Pauline Soh, also posted the celeb taking pictures with fans on Jan 18 on Instagram.
According to the patisserie’s Instagram page, Aw is in Tokyo for her pop-up at Seibu Ikebukuro on Monday.
The former Mediacorp actress, who has been in the entertainment industry for over 20 years, has won dozens of Star Awards in her celebrated career.
After discovering her passion for baking, she went to cooking school Le Cordon Bleu Dusit Culinary School in Bangkok where she completed a diploma in patisserie. She started Once Upon A Time in 2021.