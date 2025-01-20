Singaporean singer Kit Chan on why she kept her divorce a secret: 'I was never married'

Singaporean singer Kit Chan, a self-professed introvert, is very private about her personal life. However, during a no-holds-barred interview in CNA series The Assembly, the 52-year-old got candid about her career and relationships, sharing some unexpected tidbits about herself.

Perhaps Chan’s most surprising answer was the one to this question: “You kept your divorce a secret. I want to know why.”

In 2012, it was widely reported that Chan married a finance director, known only as Han, after 13 years of dating.

They were said to have held their wedding reception at private club The Pines and only around 100 guests were invited.

In 2018, Chan revealed she and Han had divorced the year before.

Turns out, there’s more to the story than what we already know.

When asked why she kept her divorce a secret, Chan first replied: “That is a very big question. I’ve never talked about this. Are you prepared for the answer?”

She continued: “This is something that I really have never talked about. But because you asked it, I’m going to [share] in the spirit of the show. So actually, I was never divorced because I was never married.”

Chan then paused for a minute as surprised gasps filled the room.

“So just to keep it short, I had a wedding dinner, but I was not really married. And of course we’re not going to go into the details of why. Therefore, I was never really divorced,” she said.

Inferring from Chan’s statement, it looks like Chan and Han never officially registered their marriage.

The singer was then asked: “How does your first relationship differ from your current relationship?”

She responded: “My first relationship would be when I was a very young girl. Of course it’s very different. Now, I’m in a very good and happy relationship. And as to whether I will actually get married, you will know when it happens.”