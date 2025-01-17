Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo
Logo

Dining

Cool and rainy weather making you hungry? 8 comforting dishes to enjoy
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Dining

Cool and rainy weather making you hungry? 8 comforting dishes to enjoy

With Singapore experiencing another round of rainy weather, here's how you can stay cosy and full.

Cool and rainy weather making you hungry? 8 comforting dishes to enjoy

Soupy dishes are popular dishes for those looking to stay warm in the cold weather. (Photos: Unsplash/Sean Lee, Matthew Hamilton)

New: You can now listen to articles.

This audio is generated by an AI tool.

Hazeeq Sukri
Hazeeq Sukri
17 Jan 2025 02:58PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

With Singapore set to experience another round of rainfall in the coming days, it's time to sweater up and embrace the chill weather. Whether you're out visiting events like Singapore Art Week or staying home to catch up on Single's Inferno, it would be wise to keep cosy and what better way to do so than to nom on some comfort foods?

From hearty army stews to wholesome congee, here are some food suggestions for this rainy season.

ARMY STEW

Catch up on your K-dramas with one of South Korea's most iconic exports: Budae jjigae or army stew. The dish typically requires instant noodles, luncheon meat and baked beans. However, feel free to dump whatever leftover meats and vegetables into your broth.

Army stew. (Photo: Unsplash/Sean Lee)

HOT POT

For those looking to slurp on non-gochujang-based broths, you can never go wrong with some hot pot. Most restaurants offer a variety of broths, including tomato, ginseng and mala, along with good-quality proteins.

If you plan on making hot pot at home, you'll be glad to know that you can purchase instant soup broths that are restaurant-quality from the likes of Hai Di Lao.

Spicy mala hotpot. (Photo: Facebook/LongQing.sg)

TOM YUM

Whether you prefer eating it with noodles or on its own, there's no denying that tom yum is the perfect antidote for the cold weather.

A bowl of tom yum kung. (Photo: iStock)

ABC SOUP

If you're craving something lighter, a bowl of ABC soup is the way to go. The dish usually comprises chicken, carrots, tomatoes and potatoes.

It is named as such because it contains Vitamins A, B, and C, and making it is as easy as A, B, C.

A bowl of ABC soup. (Photo: The Spruce Eats/Ahlam Raffii)

TANGYUAN

You don't need to wait till Lantern Festival to indulge in some tasty tangyuan. This sweet and warm dessert will soothe you with tasty fillings such as black sesame and peanut.

A bowl of tangyuan. (Photo: 8Days/Kelvin Chia)

MEE REBUS

Fancy something creamy and flavourful? Tuck into a bowl of mee rebus that will fill you up with its springy noodles and scrumptious gravy.

Rahim Muslim Food's Extra Special mee rebus with satay sauce comes with a whole chicken leg. (Photo: Denise Tan)

PIE

If you're someone who's not a fan of soup but still wants to keep warm, perhaps a slice of fresh and hot pie will be right up your alley.

This undated handout photo shows one of Tommy Banks' pies. (Tommy Banks via AP)

CONGEE

Of course, we can't forget the MVP of warm and wholesome dishes: Congee.

It's easy to make a smooth and creamy bowl of congee with some leftover rice and meat. Plus, that satisfaction after your first slurp is unrivalled.

Fish congee. (Photo: 8Days/Aik Chen)
Source: CNA/hq

Related Topics

rainy weather comfort food food & drinks

Advertisement

RECOMMENDED

Content is loading...

Advertisement