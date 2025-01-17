Cool and rainy weather making you hungry? 8 comforting dishes to enjoy
With Singapore experiencing another round of rainy weather, here's how you can stay cosy and full.
With Singapore set to experience another round of rainfall in the coming days, it's time to sweater up and embrace the chill weather. Whether you're out visiting events like Singapore Art Week or staying home to catch up on Single's Inferno, it would be wise to keep cosy and what better way to do so than to nom on some comfort foods?
From hearty army stews to wholesome congee, here are some food suggestions for this rainy season.
ARMY STEW
Catch up on your K-dramas with one of South Korea's most iconic exports: Budae jjigae or army stew. The dish typically requires instant noodles, luncheon meat and baked beans. However, feel free to dump whatever leftover meats and vegetables into your broth.
HOT POT
For those looking to slurp on non-gochujang-based broths, you can never go wrong with some hot pot. Most restaurants offer a variety of broths, including tomato, ginseng and mala, along with good-quality proteins.
If you plan on making hot pot at home, you'll be glad to know that you can purchase instant soup broths that are restaurant-quality from the likes of Hai Di Lao.
TOM YUM
Whether you prefer eating it with noodles or on its own, there's no denying that tom yum is the perfect antidote for the cold weather.
ABC SOUP
If you're craving something lighter, a bowl of ABC soup is the way to go. The dish usually comprises chicken, carrots, tomatoes and potatoes.
It is named as such because it contains Vitamins A, B, and C, and making it is as easy as A, B, C.
TANGYUAN
You don't need to wait till Lantern Festival to indulge in some tasty tangyuan. This sweet and warm dessert will soothe you with tasty fillings such as black sesame and peanut.
MEE REBUS
Fancy something creamy and flavourful? Tuck into a bowl of mee rebus that will fill you up with its springy noodles and scrumptious gravy.
PIE
If you're someone who's not a fan of soup but still wants to keep warm, perhaps a slice of fresh and hot pie will be right up your alley.
CONGEE
Of course, we can't forget the MVP of warm and wholesome dishes: Congee.
It's easy to make a smooth and creamy bowl of congee with some leftover rice and meat. Plus, that satisfaction after your first slurp is unrivalled.