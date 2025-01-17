Cool and rainy weather making you hungry? 8 comforting dishes to enjoy

With Singapore set to experience another round of rainfall in the coming days, it's time to sweater up and embrace the chill weather. Whether you're out visiting events like Singapore Art Week or staying home to catch up on Single's Inferno, it would be wise to keep cosy and what better way to do so than to nom on some comfort foods?

From hearty army stews to wholesome congee, here are some food suggestions for this rainy season.

ARMY STEW

Catch up on your K-dramas with one of South Korea's most iconic exports: Budae jjigae or army stew. The dish typically requires instant noodles, luncheon meat and baked beans. However, feel free to dump whatever leftover meats and vegetables into your broth.