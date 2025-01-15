Single's Inferno Season 4: Everything we know about the contestants so far

The hit South Korean dating show Single's Inferno is back for its fourth season with hot bods and even hotter relationships.

Hosted by comedian Hong Jin-kyung, actress Lee Da-hee, Super Junior member Kyuhyun, rapper Hanhae and former contestant Dex, Single's Inferno Season 4 aired its first four episodes on Tuesday (Jan 14) and introduced viewers to its first 11 contestants, comprising five men and six women.

But of course, as long-time Single's Inferno viewers would know, this number is bound to increase in the coming episodes as more participants get added to the mix to spice up the show's dynamics.

Here's what we know about the first 11 contestants so far. Warning: Mild spoilers ahead.

The women

1. Lee Si-an

K-pop fans will know Lee, 25, as a former idol trainee who participated in the survival shows Produce 48 and Idol School – the programmes that gave birth to K-pop girl groups Iz*One and Fromis 9, respectively.