Single's Inferno Season 4: Everything we know about the contestants so far
The first four episodes of Single's Inferno Season 4 dropped on Netflix on Tuesday (Jan 14). Here's what we know about this season's contestants so far. Mild spoilers ahead.
The hit South Korean dating show Single's Inferno is back for its fourth season with hot bods and even hotter relationships.
Hosted by comedian Hong Jin-kyung, actress Lee Da-hee, Super Junior member Kyuhyun, rapper Hanhae and former contestant Dex, Single's Inferno Season 4 aired its first four episodes on Tuesday (Jan 14) and introduced viewers to its first 11 contestants, comprising five men and six women.
But of course, as long-time Single's Inferno viewers would know, this number is bound to increase in the coming episodes as more participants get added to the mix to spice up the show's dynamics.
Here's what we know about the first 11 contestants so far. Warning: Mild spoilers ahead.
The women
1. Lee Si-an
K-pop fans will know Lee, 25, as a former idol trainee who participated in the survival shows Produce 48 and Idol School – the programmes that gave birth to K-pop girl groups Iz*One and Fromis 9, respectively.
Lee was eliminated in both shows and eventually became a model.
2. Chung You-jin
Chung, 28, currently works as a dancer and knows how to dive.
3. Kim Min-seol
Kim, 24, is currently a freelance sports anchor. Notably, she was crowned the winner of South Korea's Miss Chunhyang beauty pageant in 2021 – the same pageant won by Single's Inferno alum Shin Seul-ki in 2020.
4. Bae Ji-yeon
Bae, 25, is currently a model and calls herself a "space director".
In 2023, she appeared as the female lead in a music video by South Korean rapper Jaeha.
5. Kim Hye-jin
Kim, 26, won the Miss Korea beauty pageant in 2020 and is currently a model.
6. Kim A-rin
Kim is currently a model.
The men
1. Kim Tae-hwan
The 32-year-old is a model, actor and DJ. In 2022, he starred in a BL drama with actor Han Hyun-jun.
2. Kook Dong-ho
Kook is currently an accountant.
3. Jang Tae-oh
Also known as Theo Jang, the 30-year-old is a model and actor who is fluent in English.
In 2024, Jang even starred in the Malaysian film Oppa which was a collaboration with the Royal Malaysia Police. In an interview with Malaysian news outlets, Jang said that he loves nasi lemak and bee hoon.
4. Kim Jeong-soo
The 34-year-old is the director of Haerye Coffee, a cafe chain, in Seoul.
5. Yuk Jun-seo
The 28-year-old actor is no stranger to Netflix, having appeared in two seasons of the South Korean drama Sweet Home. Just like Dex, Yuk is a former member of the Republic of Korea Navy's Underwater Demolition Team.
Yuk is also an artist who has staged exhibitions in South Korea.