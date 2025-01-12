‘Dogs happy, we’re also happy’: Meet the 2 Bangladeshi workers caring for rescue dogs at a Singapore shelter

THE BACKBONE OF SOSD

Kamruzzaman, known affectionately as Babu, was introduced to SOSD by his brother-in-law and has worked at the shelter for 11 years. Having always had a deep affection for dogs, the job was a perfect fit.

“I have dogs back home in Bangladesh so I’ve been taking care of dogs for a long time. I love all animals, but especially dogs. And I think dogs like me, too,” said the 44-year-old with a smile.

Meanwhile, 27-year-old Nayem joined five years ago after his previous workplace closed down. "I moved to Singapore eight years ago and started working at a construction site,” he shared. “When the site shut down, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) connected me with this job at SOSD. I’ve always liked dogs, and playing with them makes me happy. So, I decided to join."