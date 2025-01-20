Jun of K-pop group Seventeen starring alongside Jackie Chan and Tony Leung Ka-fai in new film
Crime thriller The Shadow’s Edge is set to be released later this year.
Jun of K-pop group Seventeen is joining Hong Kong icons Jackie Chan and Tony Leung Ka-fai in the new Chinese crime thriller The Shadow’s Edge.
The K-pop star, whose real name is Wen Junhui, is playing a character called Hu Feng, a key member of the villain group Yangdan in the film, announced his agency Pledis Entertainment on Sunday (Jan 19).
Jun has shared several images on Instagram, including a photo with Chan.
Described as a police thriller, The Shadow's Edge is set to be released later this year. The film depicts the rivalry between a notorious crime syndicate and the police who hunt them down. Action star Jackie Chan plays a veteran detective, while Tony Leung Ka-fai stars as Hu Feng’s adoptive father and the film’s main antagonist. Larry Young, known for his 2015 drama Mountain Cry, is directing.
Jun has appeared in several acting projects, including The Pye Dog (2007), The Legend Is Born: Ip Man (2010) and Exclusive Fairy Tale (2023).
Pledis Entertainment announced in August 2024 that Jun would be missing several group activities because of his acting schedule. This includes the group's upcoming concert in Singapore on Jan 25 and 26 as part of the Right Here World Tour.