Jun of K-pop group Seventeen starring alongside Jackie Chan and Tony Leung Ka-fai in new film

Jun of K-pop group Seventeen is joining Hong Kong icons Jackie Chan and Tony Leung Ka-fai in the new Chinese crime thriller The Shadow’s Edge.

The K-pop star, whose real name is Wen Junhui, is playing a character called Hu Feng, a key member of the villain group Yangdan in the film, announced his agency Pledis Entertainment on Sunday (Jan 19).

Jun has shared several images on Instagram, including a photo with Chan.