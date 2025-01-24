This 23-year-old curry puff hawker is juggling university and his food stall

Despite the hustle, Lim insists he’s managing the workload just fine. Years of helping out at his parents’ stall have made these tasks second nature to him. “I’ve been doing similar things for them, so it feels manageable,” he said.

His partners understand his academic commitments. Brandon Lim splits his time between their parents’ Teochew porridge stall and What The Puff!, handling procurement and liaising with suppliers, while Oh and an assistant take the lead on daily operations at the curry puff stall.

We asked Lim if his parents prefer him to concentrate on his studies. “They have a very open mindset. My dad asked if I really wanted to go to university – he encouraged me to just do F&B. He believes that as long as your food is good, you can make it,” Lim shared with a laugh.