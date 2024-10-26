What it’s like to study at Hanlim Arts High School, the alma mater of many K-pop idols

For Boeun, who majors in music, her choice to study at Hanlim Arts High School was due to the belief that it would “help [her] focus on [her] main career”.

“This school is famous among arts high schools, and I applied here to study a variety of subjects connected to my major,” she explained.

“I debuted almost immediately without a lengthy training period. To solidify my foundational skills, I enrolled here. The mix of theoretical and practical classes has been extremely helpful for me.”

For Seungmo and Boeun, a typical school day means taking specialised classes in their respective fields which focus on both theory and practical skills. After school, they will either attend additional lessons or prepare for their professional activities.

That being said, we had to address the elephant in the room. Being an idol comes with a litany of responsibilities including making music, preparing for music shows and concerts, and filming content. Add schoolwork and academics to the already hectic mix and it gives us reason to wonder if it is possible to be both a good idol and a good student.

Furthermore, with such an atypical schedule, do Seungmo and Boeun still get the chance to enjoy their precious teenage years?