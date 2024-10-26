What it’s like to study at Hanlim Arts High School, the alma mater of many K-pop idols
CNA Lifestyle recently visited the renowned Hanlim Arts High School in South Korea, where many popular K-pop idols attended and graduated from. During our trip, we spoke to a few active idols who are currently studying there to see what school life is really like.
Quick, what do Cha Eun-woo, Twice’s Dahyun and NewJeans’ Minji have in common? Well, besides being some of the most in-demand K-pop idols currently, these three celebrities – as well as many other familiar names in the South Korean entertainment scene – graduated from the same high school: Hanlim Arts High School.
Coincidence? Not quite.
Hanlim Arts High School is said to have produced the highest number of K-pop artistes and South Korean celebrities in South Korea – a feat that’s easier to comprehend once you see its curriculum.
As its name suggests, the school is dedicated to the arts and boasts six departments: Entertainment, musical theatre, dance, music, fashion modelling, and filmmaking. Students are put through rigorous courses including songwriting, music theory, movement techniques, catwalking, and more – a far cry from O-Level subjects.
CNA Lifestyle recently visited Hanlim Arts High School in the Songpa District and spoke with a few of its students – including two active K-pop idols – to find out what studying there is like.
Meet Kim Seung-mo, 18, and Park Bo-eun, 16, more popularly known by their stage names Seungmo and Boeun. The former is the maknae (youngest member) of the K-pop boy group AMPERS&ONE while the latter is the lead vocalist of the girl group CLASS:y.
Both groups are steadily rising in popularity, with AMPERS&ONE even up for the Best New Male Artist award at the upcoming 2024 MAMA Awards – making them the perfect people to give us an insight into studying at Hanlim Arts High School.
If there was ever an embodiment of the viral “very demure, very mindful” phrase, it would be Seungmo and Boeun. Throughout our interview, both idols maintained their smiles and right-angled sitting postures – answering questions with the tact you’d expect from those in their industry.
So, first things first, we had to know: Why choose to study at Hanlim Arts High School?
"I thought that attending an arts high school would be more beneficial for my career in the entertainment industry compared to a regular high school," answered Seungmo who majors in entertainment.
“Many celebrities attend Hanlim Arts High School, and I thought I could separate my studies from my main job more effectively by balancing my idol career.”
He added: “I started acting in my first year of middle school and have continued to train in singing and dancing at my agency. I chose this department because versatility is crucial in the entertainment industry. As well as acting, I can also learn dance here, which I believe will be very beneficial overall.”
For Boeun, who majors in music, her choice to study at Hanlim Arts High School was due to the belief that it would “help [her] focus on [her] main career”.
“This school is famous among arts high schools, and I applied here to study a variety of subjects connected to my major,” she explained.
“I debuted almost immediately without a lengthy training period. To solidify my foundational skills, I enrolled here. The mix of theoretical and practical classes has been extremely helpful for me.”
For Seungmo and Boeun, a typical school day means taking specialised classes in their respective fields which focus on both theory and practical skills. After school, they will either attend additional lessons or prepare for their professional activities.
That being said, we had to address the elephant in the room. Being an idol comes with a litany of responsibilities including making music, preparing for music shows and concerts, and filming content. Add schoolwork and academics to the already hectic mix and it gives us reason to wonder if it is possible to be both a good idol and a good student.
Furthermore, with such an atypical schedule, do Seungmo and Boeun still get the chance to enjoy their precious teenage years?
“My schedule can be pretty packed with shoots and lessons during the week, but when I’m not actively working on a project, my agency ensures I get some downtime on weekends,” explained Seungmo.
Boeun concurred: “It's quite similar for me. Since our school focuses more on practical skills, I was worried about neglecting my studies.
“Thankfully, our daily schedule includes plenty of academic classes to ensure a well-rounded education. I'm happy balancing these with my major classes. While I don't have as much free time as a regular student, I do enjoy the free moments I get when I'm not actively working.”
But of course, the cyclical nature of the K-pop industry means that there will be instances where school lessons clash with these idols’ professional responsibilities. And depending on the popularity of the K-pop group, these responsibilities could include being on concert tours on the other side of the world for weeks on end.
So what happens then?
Seungmo explained: “Since this is an arts high school, they really support students entering the entertainment industry and guarantee opportunities for activities after joining. If there are any missed parts, when we return to school after our activities, the teachers take extra care to help us catch up.
“So, I think I can keep up with my studies without any issues, both during and after activities.”
Boeun agreed: “[The teachers] are really supportive in that regard.”
We also spoke to Kim Jinny, the director of public relations at Hanlim Arts High School, who elaborated on the school’s position on missing classes.
“No more than 63 days of absence are allowed per year,” she explained.
“We categorise the artistes’ on-site activities as ‘experiential learning’ or ‘creative activities’ to minimise the impact on the students' education. Since this school was created to give students opportunities to pursue artistic activities, we don't think these activities are entirely separate from our classes. So, we consider it part of our lessons, whether performing on-site or working as a singer or artiste.”
However, there is a caveat.
“When it comes to exams, evaluations, midterms, or finals, we are very strict, and students are required to be present for those tests,” Kim said.
“We strictly enforce the rules that must be followed – even for idols. But aside from that, we offer a bit more flexibility and support.”
The institution appears to have successfully found a formula to accommodate their idol students’ professional and school lives but we would be remiss if we didn’t point out how the marriage of the K-pop and South Korean education systems could potentially exacerbate their underlying issues, especially those concerning mental health – a struggle shared by many K-pop idols and South Korean students alike.
As it turns out, Hanlim Arts High School already has measures in place to address these concerns.
“There are psychological programmes for young entertainers organised by institutions like the Korea Creative Content Agency and the Korean Entertainment Management Association,” said Kim.
“With support from these programmes, we offer special lectures to our students and address issues that arise within agencies or with students affiliated with agencies. If a student feels uncomfortable or is struggling psychologically, the department heads continuously counsel them.”
Kim added that if need be, the school would liaise with the idols’ respective agencies.
“We have a system in place that pays a lot of attention to this aspect.”
To its credit, Hanlim Arts High School has continuously carried out programmes and courses to keep students abreast of technological advancements and the latest developments in the entertainment industry.
For instance, the filmmaking department now offers a major in content creation – becoming the first school in South Korea to do so. Its music department, on the other hand, offers courses on music composition related to AI.
The school also collaborates with external companies – giving students opportunities to participate in activities with them, such as working with record companies to provide students with the tools to produce albums.
Despite all these initiatives, the reality is that there is no guarantee that a student at Hanlim Arts High School will be the next Cha Eun-woo or even get to pursue a career in their field of study – a fact the school understands all too well.
As such, the school teaches its students to redefine success.
Ko Min-soo, dean of the department of media arts, said that every student at Hanlim Arts High School has the potential to become a star and experience a “dream playground”.
“Even if they don't become entertainers, students at Hanlim Arts High School can reflect on their dreams, experience the happiness of becoming a star, become familiar with the public, and gain direct experience on how to live after becoming a star,” he said.
“This 'dream playground' is what Hanlim Arts High School offers.”
The school’s dean of arts Hur Nam-jin added that while the fundamental aspect of any school is to provide a space for learning, the most crucial aspect is to teach the process of socialisation.
“While some students may want to become idols, others might find their strengths lie in creating idols or in different areas within the entertainment industry,” he said. “There are also students who develop new interests and switch to different majors within the school.”
According to Hur, the process of redefining what success means beyond just becoming an idol or singer is part of the school experience.
He added: “Many graduates of this school end up pursuing different majors. Even students from the performing arts department who major in practical music may find success as actors, showing a diverse range of career paths.
“Our goal is to provide a safe space where students can enjoy what they do and explore their future.”
Kim elaborated: “Many students come to our school to achieve their dreams, but even if they don’t, we teach them how to overcome setbacks rather than be discouraged. We offer various activities to help them realise their potential, even if they might be lacking in certain areas, such as being a K-pop star.”
For now, Hanlim Arts High School continues to be a beacon of hope for those who want to make their mark in the entertainment field. While success may not always be guaranteed, perhaps the journey to discover one’s true calling is the greater prize.
CNA Lifestyle was in South Korea at the invitation of South Korea’s Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.