Should you eat the wax of these viral wax bottle candies? What can you do if you do swallow them?

You might have seen those wax bottle candies on social media or online shopping platforms recently. They look like translucent, bottle-shaped wax that contain colourful globs, and can also come in bars, sticks or various fruit-, animal- or bug-inspired shapes.

ASMR TikTokers have been having a field day with these candies because of their multisensorial appeal – more fun than chewing gum’s one-dimensional texture. There’s the crackle of the wax from that initial first bite, then an oozing of the jam-like syrup, followed by a waxy, gummy chew.

To enjoy the waxy candies, you bite off the top of the “bottle” and suck out the gooey, fruit-flavoured filling. Or, if you prefer a burst of sweetness, pop the whole candy in your mouth and chew.

But here’s the part that some influencers fail to mention: You have to spit out the chewed wax.