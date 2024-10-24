Should you eat the wax of these viral wax bottle candies? What can you do if you do swallow them?
Also, how is the wax used in these candies different from the honeycomb you find in drinks and desserts? A dietitian explains.
You might have seen those wax bottle candies on social media or online shopping platforms recently. They look like translucent, bottle-shaped wax that contain colourful globs, and can also come in bars, sticks or various fruit-, animal- or bug-inspired shapes.
ASMR TikTokers have been having a field day with these candies because of their multisensorial appeal – more fun than chewing gum’s one-dimensional texture. There’s the crackle of the wax from that initial first bite, then an oozing of the jam-like syrup, followed by a waxy, gummy chew.
To enjoy the waxy candies, you bite off the top of the “bottle” and suck out the gooey, fruit-flavoured filling. Or, if you prefer a burst of sweetness, pop the whole candy in your mouth and chew.
But here’s the part that some influencers fail to mention: You have to spit out the chewed wax.
And it’s not only TikTokers who are at fault. According to this report, Chinese, Taiwanese and Thai authorities are cracking down on wax bottle candies that do not have adequate instructions on consumption, “production dates, quality certificates and manufacturer details”.
More worrying is that instead of beeswax, which isn’t toxic to consume in small amounts, some manufacturers have supposedly used inferior or industrial wax instead.
WHAT IS BEESWAX?
“Beeswax is created in the glands of young honey bees, which convert plant sugars into fatty molecules,” said Jaclyn Reutens, the clinical and sports dietitian at Aptima Nutrition & Sports Consultants. Its primary function is to “create honeycomb cells for storing honey and pollen, and protecting bee larvae”, she said.
Beeswax isn’t only used in the candies. Humans have hijacked beeswax’s “protective barrier to water and harsh weather conditions” as an approved glazing and stiffening agent for baked goods, said Reutens. Beeswax is also used as a sealant for fruits to extend their shelf life. But “some people who are allergic to bees can get a sensitive reaction”, she cautioned.
While you aren't likely to give these chewy candies to babies, do note that honey and honey products can contain spores of the clostridium botulinum bacteria, which can cause infant botulism in young babies under 12 months of age.
HOW IS THE WAX USED IN WAX BOTTLE CANDIES DIFFERENT?
All is well and good if the candies’ waxy exterior is indeed made of food-grade beeswax. However, there have been adulterated beeswax using non-food-grade paraffin and other toxic chemicals being used and these can cause potential health risks, said Reutens.
“There is no known limit to how much you can consume them,” she said. “In small amounts, it may be regarded as safe.”
Other than toxicity, there’s also the very real danger of choking. “Swallowing a large piece or many pieces can be a choking hazard and can cause discomfort,” said Reutens.
Here’s what she recommends doing if you've accidentally ingested the wax:
- Ask yourself: Are you in any pain or discomfort, or have difficulty breathing? If not, drink plenty of water to push the eaten wax along your gastrointestinal tract.
- If there is pain or abdominal discomfort, seek medical attention immediately.
WHAT ABOUT THE HONEYCOMB WE SEE IN SOME DRINKS AND DESSERTS? DO WE ALSO HAVE TO SPIT IT OUT?
Honeycomb consists of the hexagonal shapes made of beeswax as well as raw honey, pollen, propolis and royal jelly. Unlike beeswax, which is the non-digestible, waxy stuff and has no nutritional value, honeycomb is high in sugars and contains small amounts of minerals, said Reutens.
To make the waxy bottles to contain the candy’s syrupy filling, beeswax is likely “extracted and highly concentrated”. This is different from the beeswax in honeycomb, “which is still in its natural state”, she explained.
So, if you’re eating honeycomb, you do not have to spit out the beeswax. “The amount of beeswax in honeycomb is not in the same concentration as used in the wax bottle candies,” said Reutens.