The sling bag: 11 must-have everyday slings to carry your personal gear in style
These everyday carry slings – from Adidas and Aer to Tibuk2 and XD Design – will help meet your essential storage needs on the go.
This article contains affiliate links. If you buy through these links, we may earn a small commission.
The sling bag is to modern everyday carry (EDC) what the fanny pack was in the ’80s and ’90s. If you were going out with friends, it was the perfect size for carrying your essential gear of the day – wallet, Walkman, water bottle. While the fanny pack has largely gone away, the need for compact personal storage remains real.
Enter the modern sling bag, which offers the compact ubiquity of the fanny pack in a more durable, flexible and ergonomic package. It occupies a happy middle ground for many users – big enough to keep your essentials close, but not so big that it gets in the way on your commute.
CONTENTS
- Adidas Adicolor Classic Round Bag
- Tomtoc H02 Premium Sling Bag
- Osprey Daylite Sling
- Under Armour Project Rock Waist Bag/a>
- Nike Hike Hip Pack
- XD design Bobby Sling Crossbody Backpack
- AER Day Sling 3 Max (X-Pac)
- Peak Design Everyday Sling, 3L
- Timbuk2 Vapor Sling Crossbody Bag
- ALPAKA Bravo Sling Max V2
- Bellroy Venture Sling 10L Camera Edition
WHAT TO LOOK FOR IN A SLING BAG
Capacity: EDC slings typically range from 3L to 10L. Choose a size that fits your needs – bigger slings can even carry smaller tablets or laptops.
Materials: A sling bag made from tough, water-resistant materials like Cordura or ripstop nylon helps protect your belongings from the elements.
Comfort: A padded strap and case helps distribute weight evenly and reduce strain on your upper body.
Organisation: Multiple compartments and pockets make it easy to find your items.
Versatility: Choose a sling that can be worn in different ways – as a hip bag, across the chest or slung over a shoulder – to suit your activity and preference.
Style: Sling bags are available in numerous designs, from rugged to sleek and minimalist.
Adidas Adicolor Classic Round Bag, Bliss Pink (S$45)
This vintage-inspired bag has you covered whether you’re at a festival or on holiday with a compact main compartment that holds essentials. Made from durable yet lightweight polyurethane, this retro-inspired bag is built to last. If you’re looking for a bigger, retro-inspired gem, consider the Adidas Adicolor Classic Festival Bag (S$28; Usual Price: S$35; 20% off)
- 100% polyurethane
- Dimensions: 5cm x 17cm x 17cm
- Volume: 1.5L
Tomtoc H02 Urban Minimalist EDC Premium Sling Bag, Small, Inky Blue (S$45; Usual Price: S$69.90; 36% off)
This compact sling stores your essentials whether you’re exploring your neighbourhood or the world. Made from durable Cordura ballistic nylon and equipped with YKK zippers, this sturdy, lightweight, water-resistant sling goes big on durability.
Quick access front pocket, multiple internal pockets, hidden back pocket
Duraflex buckles let users remove bag quickly for security inspections
Dimensions: 310cm x 15cm x 7.5cm
Weight: 280g
Osprey Daylite Sling, Wave Blue (S$53.20; Usual Price: S$76; 30% off)
Sling it over your shoulder and you’re good to go anywhere. Featuring soft, breathable mesh material made from recycled polyester, its main compartment includes organisation sleeves and a key-clip. A front zippered mesh pocket stores smaller items.
Ambidextrous fit and carry
Anatomically shaped single shoulder strap
Breathable and soft NeoSpacer mesh strap
Dimensions: 36cm x 22cm x 13cm
Weight: 238g
Under Armour Project Rock Waist Bag (S$62)
Bring your essential gear to the gym in this water-resistant polyester Project Rock bag. An insulated side-zip pocket fits a 12oz bottle. An adjustable webbing strap with buckle closure allow you to use this as a waist bag or crossbody sling.
Breathable air-mesh panel on back
Dimensions: 5.8cm x 17.5cm x 30cm
Volume: 7L
Nike Hike Hip Pack (4L) (S$69)
Meet the bag that evolves with your day. Use this as a hip pack or tuck in the padded wing panels and clip on the adjustable strap to use it as a cross-body bag. This is also available in an 8L capacity as the Nike Premium Hip Pack (S$49.90; Usual Price: S$59; 15% off)
Foam and mesh padded wings and back panel offer comfort and ventilation
Side loops provide extra clip storage
Capacity: 4L
Dimensions: 23cm x 15cm x 5cm
XD design Bobby Sling Anti-Theft Crossbody Backpack, Black (S$79)
Anti-theft features such as hidden zippers and rear-only access help protect your valuables. An RFID-protected pocket, water and cut-resistant material and three-point safety buckle also help keep your belongings by your side. This also fits a fits a 9.7-inch tablet.
Hidden zip closure and lockable main zipper
USB charging port
Dimensions: 21cm x 32.5cm x 9cm
Weight: 570g
AER Day Sling 3 Max (X-Pac) (S$79.03; Usual Price: S$154; 49% off)
This 6L sling features a tablet pocket that fits up to an 11-inch tablet. A secure pocket at the back keeps your passport and cards safe.
Durable VX-42 X-Pac sailcloth exterior
YKK zippers
Quick-access front pocket with keychain
Dimensions: 30.5cm x 22.5cm x 9cm
Capacity: 6L
Peak Design Everyday Sling, 3L, Coyote (S$159)
This bag works as a waist pouch and sling. Small and light, it’s ideal for minimalist, everyday carry of your tech or photo gear. A weatherproof shell and UltraZip provides quick, expansive access while FlexFold dividers allow customisable organisation and protection.
400D double poly-coated DWR-impregnated nylon canvas shell
900D waterproof bottom liner
100% recycled post-consumer material
Dimensions: 30cm (top of bag) x 12cm (top of bag), 19cm
Volume: 3L
Timbuk2 Vapor Sling Crossbody Bag, Granite (S$161.41; Usual Price: S$169.90; 5% off)
Constructed from a recycled nylon fibre made from pre-consumer waste, this bag blends style and functionality. The soft, satin fabric front features four zip pockets. The roomy main compartment is ideal for daily essentials or and a tablet.
Ambidextrous strap can be worn over either shoulder or across chest
Dedicated tricot-lined front pocket for phone or glasses
100% recycled nylon and polyester from pre- and post-consumer materials
Dimensions: 18cm x 40cm x 4cm
Capacity: 6L
ALPAKA Bravo Sling Max V2, Jet Black (S$179)
Is it a sling or a mini-briefcase? This bag does both thanks to a well-padded carrying handle and removable, reversible shoulder strap. Made from durable ballistic nylon, it fits a 14-inch MacBook Pro and has an RFID blocking front compartment with lockable zippers.
Weatherproof fabrics and waterproof zippers
Compatible with modular Alpaka accessories
Dimensions: 39cm x 26cm x 14cm
Volume: 10L
Weight: 680g
Bellroy Venture Sling 10L Camera Edition, Ranger Green (S$259)
Padded popout dividers help you protect your camera and tech gear in style. Self-compressing gussets keep a slim profile, while a quick access front zip pocket keeps all your gear within easy reach. Durable, water-resistant ripstop fabric and zippers offer some protection against the elements.
Fully padded body for extra protection
Detachable, ambidextrous padded shoulder strap
Detachable tripod carry straps with integrated anchor loops
Dimensions: 22cm x 36cm x 12cm
Capacity: 10L
Weight: 500g
Why modern slings are so popular
Not to be confused with the man purse, modern slings are valued for their compact size and light weight. Users may want space to slightly more than just their wallet, keys and handphone, without that backpack bulk.
They still leave both your hands free to carry shopping bags or access your sling bag’s contents. Various carrying options – across the hips, chest or back help to keep belongings accessible when needed. They're less more cooling than backpacks as they don't block airflow to your back.
With multiple compartments and pockets, most sling also bags help you stay organised without the bulk of a backpack.
