The sling bag: 11 must-have everyday slings to carry your personal gear in style

The sling bag is to modern everyday carry (EDC) what the fanny pack was in the ’80s and ’90s. If you were going out with friends, it was the perfect size for carrying your essential gear of the day – wallet, Walkman, water bottle. While the fanny pack has largely gone away, the need for compact personal storage remains real.

Enter the modern sling bag, which offers the compact ubiquity of the fanny pack in a more durable, flexible and ergonomic package. It occupies a happy middle ground for many users – big enough to keep your essentials close, but not so big that it gets in the way on your commute.

CONTENTS

WHAT TO LOOK FOR IN A SLING BAG

Capacity: EDC slings typically range from 3L to 10L. Choose a size that fits your needs – bigger slings can even carry smaller tablets or laptops.

Materials: A sling bag made from tough, water-resistant materials like Cordura or ripstop nylon helps protect your belongings from the elements.

Comfort: A padded strap and case helps distribute weight evenly and reduce strain on your upper body.

Organisation: Multiple compartments and pockets make it easy to find your items.

Versatility: Choose a sling that can be worn in different ways – as a hip bag, across the chest or slung over a shoulder – to suit your activity and preference.

Style: Sling bags are available in numerous designs, from rugged to sleek and minimalist.

Adidas Adicolor Classic Round Bag, Bliss Pink (S$45)