Breakouts, dry and itchy skin – why does my skin look worse after a facial?

With more 86 million posts on TikTok and an often trending topic online, many women want to know why their skin looks worse after a facial.

After all, for many of us, that promised post-facial glow is why we get a facial. But sometimes, we find ourselves on the other end of the spectrum with our skin looking worse for wear – breakouts, skin roughness and flaking, instead of better.

“It’s not uncommon for your skin to look worse immediately after a facial,” said Dr Lee Hwee Chyen, medical director and consultant dermatologist, Epi Dermatology & Laser Specialist Clinic.

And it really depends on what facial you might have done, said Dr Tan Ying Zhou, medical director, Mizu Aesthetic Clinic. “Some facials, especially those for acne conditions, can be harsher. These facials require more intensive extractions or some form of heat treatment to help reduce acne and current inflammation. This will cause the skin to sometimes be redder, temporarily more sensitive or even result in some purging if the skin is clogged.”