Veteran actor-DJ Marcus Chin announces his recent 2nd operation a ‘success’

In a Shin Min Daily News report, the 71-year-old said he was advised to stay in the hospital for four to six hours for observation after the surgery.

It wasn’t made known what the second operation was for.

Chin had his first operation, a coronary stenting procedure, on Oct 7 following a heart attack while filming a short video with fellow actor Mark Lee. He was diagnosed with coronary artery disease caused by blocked arteries.

After being discharged on Oct 10, he took a six-day break before undergoing the second operation.