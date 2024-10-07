Actor and radio DJ Marcus Chin suffers heart attack, recovering after emergency surgery
The 71-year-old veteran actor and Love 972 DJ was filming a short video on Monday morning (Oct 7) and had to be rushed to the hospital for an emergency coronary artery bypass surgery.
Veteran Singaporean actor and radio DJ Marcus Chin suffered a heart attack on Monday morning (Oct 7) and is now recovering after an emergency coronary artery bypass surgery.
The 71-year-old had been filming a short video with fellow actor Mark Lee at Mediacorp Campus at around 10.45am when he took a short break after feeling unwell. Shortly after resuming filming, he began to experience chest pains and had difficulty breathing.
He was immediately rushed by ambulance to the National University Hospital, where it was determined he had coronary artery disease caused by blocked arteries. He underwent surgery at 1pm, which was successfully completed an hour later.
According to a statement from his talent agency King Kong Media, Chin will be staying at the hospital for at least three to four days. He has also been advised to rest and put work on hold for at least a month.
The actor, host and Love 972 DJ had a packed schedule – including his radio hosting duties, dramas and musical performances, among others – which will now all be postponed or cancelled.
He was slated to take part in the Yellow Ribbon Project 20th anniversary concert on Oct 17. Chin, who is part of The Breakfast Quartet morning show with Mark Lee, Dennis Chew and Chen Biyu, also took part in the radio station’s 30th anniversary stage play held last month.
“On behalf of Marcus Chin, we would like to thank everyone for their care and wish him a speedy recovery,” the statement added.