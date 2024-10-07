Actor and radio DJ Marcus Chin suffers heart attack, recovering after emergency surgery

Veteran Singaporean actor and radio DJ Marcus Chin suffered a heart attack on Monday morning (Oct 7) and is now recovering after an emergency coronary artery bypass surgery.

The 71-year-old had been filming a short video with fellow actor Mark Lee at Mediacorp Campus at around 10.45am when he took a short break after feeling unwell. Shortly after resuming filming, he began to experience chest pains and had difficulty breathing.

He was immediately rushed by ambulance to the National University Hospital, where it was determined he had coronary artery disease caused by blocked arteries. He underwent surgery at 1pm, which was successfully completed an hour later.