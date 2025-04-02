Love the Cartier Tank look but don’t want to break the bank? 11 alternatives starting from as little as S$33
Searching for an affordable watch that looks like the iconic rectangular timepiece? Here are some fine options by brands including Seiko, Oris, Frederique Constant and Longines.
Among the luxury watches that enjoy immense popularity, the Cartier Tank is a favourite of the stylish set and watch aficionados alike. It’s not difficult to see why it is so desirable – its simple but elegant lines have a classic yet modern appeal, while its rectangular silhouette sets it apart from typical round-shaped watches.
First introduced way back in 1917, the Tank is the perfect example of a truly timeless watch design. It was considered a bold creation then, and changed traditional perceptions of how a wristwatch should look like. It started a trend for rectangular timepieces in those early years, one that would continue into the future and last for more than a century.
Even as many other watch brands have tapped into the trend with their own angular creations since, the Tank remains the definitive rectangular watch. In fact, rectangular watches by other brands are also commonly referred to as Tank watches by collectors these days, since the original is so recognisable and its shape a big trademark style of Cartier.
While no one would say no to a Cartier Tank, not everyone can afford its price tag. With so many rectangular watches by other brands out there these days, however, there are many other options that resemble the icon but are much more accessibly priced. Here’s a look at some of the best ones among them.
1. CASIO LTP-V007L-9B, S$33
At a price that’s unbelievably low, this is one watch you can easily add to your collection without hesitation. A 31mm by 22mm case size makes it quite a small watch that will be suitable for those with slim wrists.
Available at Casio.
2. ARMITRON TILLY, US$75/S$101
If gold is your thing, but the massive price tag of a watch in the precious metal is not yet within reach, why not go for a gold-toned option that’s more of a fashion accessory and you can wear casually?
Available at Armitron.
3. SEIKO SWR053, US$120.01/S$161
This simple yet classy design by the Japanese watchmaker looks astonishingly like the Tank from afar. While it may not be the same as the Cartier icon in terms of craftsmanship, you know it’ll be one good option of reasonable quality and, more importantly, affordability.
Available at Amazon.
4. FOSSIL CARRAWAY THREE-HAND, $269
The classic combination of a gold-toned case, silver-toned dial with a brown croc-print strap has an elegant, versatile appeal that can take you from boardroom to weekend brunch.
Available at Fossil.
5. ROTARY CAMBRIDGE GS05280/01, S$449.16
The London-based brand was founded in 1895 in La Chaux de Fonds, Switzerland – home to many well-known watchmakers. Its long history in watchmaking means that you can bet on fine quality that comes at affordable prices. The Cambridge, which is available in several different variations, is one design you can’t go wrong with.
Available at Amazon.
6. VARIO VERSA REVERSIBLE DUAL TIME, S$578
Besides resembling the Tank, this reversible watch reminds us of yet another rectangular luxury watch icon. Via its swivel mechanism, the case of the watch flips around to reveal a second dial that can give you the time in another time zone. You might be surprised to know that it is designed in Singapore – Vario is a local brand that’s been making unique watches in small production runs for almost a decade.
Available at Vario.
7. FREDERIQUE CONSTANT CLASSICS CARREE SMALL SECONDS, S$1,674
The Geneva-based brand is known for producing fine watches with an elegant aesthetic, and at more accessible mid-range price points as compared to those at a high-end luxury brand.
Available at Farfetch.
8. HAMILTON AMERICAN CLASSIC BOULTON, S$1,355
While it’s not exactly rectangular nor tonneau-shaped, this watch’s classic white dial with large Roman-numeral hour markers is still highly reminiscent of Cartier’s Tank. It’s got a mechanical movement with a power reserve of 80 hours, and Swiss-made quality – a solid deal for a timepiece in the mid-range price category.
Available at authorised Hamilton retailers.
9. LONGINES DOLCE VITA, S$2,180
The Dolce Vita is one of the Swiss watchmaker’s signature models and is popular with those looking for a timeless and sophisticated model. At around half the price of a Cartier Tank, you’ll get Swiss-made quality and a timepiece by a reputable brand.
Available at Longines boutiques.
10. BAUME & MERCIER HAMPTON 10760, S$2,500
This luxury brand offers well-made watches at entry-level price points, and the chic and minimalist Hampton is among them. While it may have kept a low profile for quite a while, Baume & Mercier is known as an established Swiss watchmaker that has been in the business since 1830.
Available at Vincent Watch.
11. ORIS RECTANGULAR, US$2,300/S$3,083
A rectangular watch by another reputable Swiss brand, which comes with a mechanical movement – a feature some may prefer and do not mind spending a little more on. The Rectangular also comes in red and blue variations, besides this stylish moss green shade.
Available at Oris.