Love the Cartier Tank look but don’t want to break the bank? 11 alternatives starting from as little as S$33

Among the luxury watches that enjoy immense popularity, the Cartier Tank is a favourite of the stylish set and watch aficionados alike. It’s not difficult to see why it is so desirable – its simple but elegant lines have a classic yet modern appeal, while its rectangular silhouette sets it apart from typical round-shaped watches.

First introduced way back in 1917, the Tank is the perfect example of a truly timeless watch design. It was considered a bold creation then, and changed traditional perceptions of how a wristwatch should look like. It started a trend for rectangular timepieces in those early years, one that would continue into the future and last for more than a century.

Even as many other watch brands have tapped into the trend with their own angular creations since, the Tank remains the definitive rectangular watch. In fact, rectangular watches by other brands are also commonly referred to as Tank watches by collectors these days, since the original is so recognisable and its shape a big trademark style of Cartier.

While no one would say no to a Cartier Tank, not everyone can afford its price tag. With so many rectangular watches by other brands out there these days, however, there are many other options that resemble the icon but are much more accessibly priced. Here’s a look at some of the best ones among them.