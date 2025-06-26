5 reasons the Nintendo Switch 2 is a must-buy – and 5 games to play now
Thinking of getting the new Nintendo Switch 2 or even upgrading from the original Switch? Well, here are five good reasons to help you decide, and what games you should start playing on your new console.
The Nintendo Switch 2 is finally launching in Singapore, Thailand and the Philippines on Thursday (Jun 26), with Malaysia following suit on Jul 3. The newest Nintendo console is already a bestseller, having sold 3.5 million units in just four days when it launched in the US, Europe, Japan, South Korea, and Hong Kong.
Retailing at S$716 for the base unit, and S$769 for the Mario Kart World bundle in Singapore, the new handheld console features improvements across the board, including a much faster processor that will load all your games a lot faster than the original Switch.
If you're yet undecided on whether to pick up the new console yet, read on.
5 REASONS TO GET THE NINTENDO SWITCH 2
1. A MUCH LARGER AND BETTER SCREEN
Compared to the 6.2-inch of the original Switch, the Switch 2 comes with a much bigger 7.9-inch LCD screen. It features a 1080p resolution, which will give you crisp and clear graphics, while also featuring HDR10 for much more vibrant colours.
The cherry on top is variable refresh rate, a feature that lets the console adjust how the screen displays your content. This gives you a much smoother and more responsive visual experience when you play games that support this feature.
What all this adds up to is a handheld console that your eyes will really appreciate, especially as you're cruising down the racetrack in Mario Kart World. And the bigger screen makes it a lot easier to play with a friend in handheld mode when it's resting on a table, too.
2. MUCH BETTER CONTROLLERS
Nintendo has also upgraded the Joy-Con controllers, this time with a new docking system that uses magnets. This means you don't have to slide the Joy-Con controllers in like the original Switch. Simply put the Joy-Con controllers at the side and they snap into place. To undock the controllers, simply press a button at the side and they pop right back out.
The controllers are also slightly bigger and feel sturdier, and you'll love how much more comfortable they are to use in your hand compared to the original Switch Joy-Cons. And since it's larger, the top SR and SL buttons are also bigger and much easier to press.
3. BETTER PERFORMANCE
The Nintendo Switch 2 uses a custom Nvidia chip that offers substantial improvements over the original Switch's Tegra X1 chip. This new chip not only loads games much faster, it also allows the console to access features such as Ray Tracing, Nvidia's DLSS upscaling, and supports 4K resolution when the Switch 2 is docked.
Ray Tracing simulates and traces how light rays are in the real world, which allows realistic looking reflections, shadows and light effects. Meanwhile, DLSS is an AI-powered image reconstruction system that uses a lower resolution image and upscales it to look good.
4. WAY MORE STORAGE
Nintendo is massively upping the size of the Switch 2's storage with 256GB compared to the original Switch, which only came with 32GB, and the OLED version which comes with 64GB. This means you can download plenty of games without worrying about running out of space, and if you really need more, the Switch 2 console lets you add up to 2TB using a microSD Express card.
5. GAMECHAT LETS YOU CHAT WITH FRIENDS WHILE GAMING
This new feature lets you voice or video chat with up to 12 friends at the same time, share your screen, and even works when you're playing different games. You can also connect any USB-C camera to the Switch 2 for video. While GameChat requires a Nintendo Online membership usually, it's currently in Open-Access, and will be free to use until Mar 31, 2026.
5 GAMES TO PLAY ON YOUR NINTENDO SWITCH 2
1. MARIO KART WORLD
As the first official game for the Nintendo Switch 2, Mario Kart World is a fun multiplayer game that you will spend hours speeding around a vast world filled with impressive looking race tracks. You can play with up to four people locally using split screen, and it's even better when docked, since you can play it in 4K resolution on a huge TV.
Besides the standard grand prix modes, there's also a last-man-standing mode called Knockout Tour which features you racing continuously through all the four race tracks without a break, and if you get knocked out if you aren't within the minimum positions required. It's actually pretty fun if you like long endurance type races.
And if just plain racing feels too boring for you, Mario Kart World is the first game in the series to offer an open world experience called Free Roam. You can simply zip around the open world to look at the scenery or try out racing tricks such as grinding on rails and practise before the actual race modes.
2. THE LEGEND OF ZELDA: BREATH OF THE WILD NINTENDO SWITCH 2 EDITION
One of the launch titles for the original Nintendo Switch, The Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild is a classic that's still a lot of fun if you've never played the original. You play as Link, the silent protagonist who must save the world.
There are powers to unlock, monsters to fight and a princess to save. It's all played out in an open world setting, letting you decide how you want to approach the game in a very non-linear style.
The Switch 2 Edition features performance enhancements, including higher resolution support, improved frame rates, HDR support and fast loading times. If you already own the base game on the Switch, you can buy an upgrade pack from Nintendo eShop so you don't have to buy the whole game again.
3. THE LEGEND OF ZELDA: TEARS OF THE KINGDOM NINTENDO SWITCH 2 EDITION
The sequel to Breath Of The Wild, Tears Of The Kingdom sees Link trying to save the world again from a new threat. This time around, there are new powers, a vast underground world and islands in the air to explore, and the ability to build machines such as cars or planes.
And best of all, one of the new abilities you get lets you reverse time, which opens up a lot of tricks you can do, such as reversing falling debris to squash enemies, or even using it to climb up buildings you normally wouldn't be able to. Time travel can be messy to understand, but Tears Of The Kingdom makes it fun.
4. CYBERPUNK 2077
If you're in the mood for a dystopian sci-fi RPG, Cyberpunk 2077 is finally available on Nintendo's handheld console. And it's only available on the Switch 2, as it requires the performance of the new console to run.
You're a high-tech mercenary in the fictional Night City in California and must try to figure out how to survive being overwritten by another consciousness. Bear in mind that this game features adult themes and settings, so you may want to enable parental controls on your Switch 2 if you have kids.
5. NINTENDO SWITCH 2 WELCOME TOUR
While this game is technically a tech demo for the Switch 2, it features a bunch of fun mini-games that will let you get familiar with the Switch 2's capabilities. And best of all, it takes place inside a reconstruction of the Switch 2, the Joy-Con, and other accessories, which is actually pretty cool. Note that this isn't a free pack-in title, you'll have to fork out US$9.99. You'll also need a USB webcam for some challenges, but you can do that with any USB-C compatible webcam – you don't need the official Nintendo version.