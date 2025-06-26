5 reasons the Nintendo Switch 2 is a must-buy – and 5 games to play now

The Nintendo Switch 2 is finally launching in Singapore, Thailand and the Philippines on Thursday (Jun 26), with Malaysia following suit on Jul 3. The newest Nintendo console is already a bestseller, having sold 3.5 million units in just four days when it launched in the US, Europe, Japan, South Korea, and Hong Kong.

Retailing at S$716 for the base unit, and S$769 for the Mario Kart World bundle in Singapore, the new handheld console features improvements across the board, including a much faster processor that will load all your games a lot faster than the original Switch.

If you're yet undecided on whether to pick up the new console yet, read on.