Actress Carrie Wong is taking her time to move in to her newly renovated loft condo and a big reason why is her dog

When Carrie Wong, 31, posted snaps of herself rolling a pineapple across the floor of her new home on Instagram last August, it wasn’t just for good luck – it also rolled its way into the headlines.

The Mediacorp actress had just snagged her very first property, and thanks to its high ceiling and mezzanine floor, some media assumed she had bought a penthouse.

“Pent your head!” Wong quipped when giving 8days.sg a tour of her new crib. “I wish! How to afford?”

What she did buy is a two-storey, 850 sq ft loft condo in central Singapore – chic, cosy, and very much the perfect bachelorette pad except she doesn’t actually live in it.

Not yet, anyway.

For now, the apartment is more like her “vacation home”.

She pops by a few times a week to use the facilities, host friends and family, film content, or simply spend some me-time.

During our visit, she served us water in wine glasses gifted by her A Quest to Heal co-star Qi Yuwu. There was no proper tableware here yet, unless you count paper plates.

Her wardrobe? Empty, save for a bunch of lonely hangers. Her bed? Still untouched. Wifi? Nope.

All of this is by choice.

Though renovations were completed two months ago, Wong is taking her time settling in – partly because she just wrapped four months of back-to-back shoots for a film and drama in Malaysia.

But mostly, it’s because of her 13-year-old toy poodle, Gege.

“I sleep with her every night,” Carrie says. “She’s old already, and I didn’t want to stress her out with a new environment.”

For now, Wong’s splitting her time between her parents’ place and the new apartment and fully embracing her role as a devoted dog mum.

Also, she confessed that she’s not ready to tackle the household chores. “That’s why I’m using paper plates,” she laughed sheepishly.

Her target is to move in by Christmas.